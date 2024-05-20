MacBook Air M3 review: Powerful notebook with svelte design language

During the review period, it waltzed through smoothly all day. It also worked flawlessly while editing short videos without any pressing issues to complain about.

The new MacBook Air is also powerful enough to assist users in smoothly editing high-resolution videos without any slightest of lag-ness. It supports hardware-accelerated H.264, HEVC, ProRes and ProRes RAW, video decode engine, video encode engine, ProRes encode and decode engine and AV1 decode engine.

The M3 also features an image signal processor (ISP), a PCI Express storage controller, and a Secure Enclave, which stores passwords and important sensitive data. The latter is protected from all malware. Periodically, Apple rolls out important security patches to protect the device from emerging cyber threats.

The new MacBook Air, which houses a 16-core Neural Engine is capable of performing 18 million plus operations per second. It supports almost all generative Artificial Intelligence (gen AI) applications such as ChatGPT (currently supports web version), Notion AI, Microsoft Office suite of productivity apps with Copilot and more.

A dedicated ChatGPT app for Macs is currently available for ChatGPT Plus subscribers in select regions. Soon it will be expanded to other markets. The Perplexity AI app can also accessed on the MacBook Air via the Continuity feature on iPhone/iPad.

The new MacBook Air also boasts hardware-accelerated ray tracing, a first for the Air series.

With hardware-accelerated mesh shading and ray tracing capability, the device will be able to support top games with photorealistic graphics and deliver an immersive gaming experience.

Thanks to macOS Sonoma, the MacBook Air supports a dedicated Game mode. It promises to deliver smoother and more consistent frame rates, by ensuring games get the highest priority on the CPU and GPU.

Like with all MacBooks, Apple has done well with optimizing the new PC to deliver long-lasting battery. It can support up to 18 hours of video playback.