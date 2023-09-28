macOS 14 Sonoma: Here's how to install Apple's latest PC software

Apple has rolled out the new macOS 14 Sonoma to all eligible Mac devices around the world.

The latest macOS 14 comes with new screen savers, lively interactive widgets, continuity feature with iPhone screen sharing, passwords/passkeys sharing, several productivity tools PDF autofill, new Notes app features and more.

Here is the list of Mac devices eligible for macOS 14 Sonoma:

MacBook Air (2018 and newer models), MacBook Pro (2018 and newer models, iMac (2019 and newer models), iMac Pro (2017), Mac mini (2018 and newer models), Mac Studio (2022 and newer models) and Mac Pro (2019 and newer models).

Here's how to install macOS 14 Sonoma on to your Mac device:

Step 1: From the Apple menu in the corner of your screen, choose System Settings. Click General in the sidebar, then click Software Update on the right.

Users can also use Spotlight in the menu bar to search for 'Software Update,' then open it from the search results.

If your System is running on two-three year older versions, Go to Apple menu (Apple logo) >> System Preferences and then click Software Update.