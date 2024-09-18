macOS 15 Sequoia released: Here’s how to install latest update on your Mac device

In addition to the new iOS 18, iPadOS 18 and watchOS 11, Apple has rolled out the long-awaited macOS 15 (Sequoia) software to all eligible Mac devices worldwide.

The latest macOS—Sequoia—introduces several new features, including app window tiles. With this, users will be able to drag the windows of each application to the edge of the screen and effortlessly arrange them side-by-side like tiles on the desktop, or place them in corners to keep even more apps in view.

The new update introduces iPhone Mirroring as well. With this, users can view what’s on their iPhone and control the same on their Mac device, without having to reach for it.

Further, users will be able to move files, photos, and videos between iPhones and Mac devices as easily as dragging and dropping between apps on the Mac.