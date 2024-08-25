Major League Baseball stadium tests robot bartender: Report

Texas Rangers’ Major League Baseball stadium is using a humanoid robot called ADAM to serve cocktails, according to a report in Interesting Engineering.
This robot developed by Richtech Roboticsis is the first humanoid to join any major league sports arena. ADAM creates a more efficient workstream so stadium workers can spend their time engaging and creating memorable fan experiences, the report adds.
The report further states that the robot uses advanced AI technology to interact with customers, provide drink recommendations, and adapts to changes in its surroundings.
Combining AI, advanced sensors, and two robotic arms, the humanoid robot effortlessly copies human actions with a high degree of accuracy.
ADAM uses both its arms to deal with complex recipes easily, and thus ensures a smooth and speedy service. The company has claimed that the robot makes perfect drinks each time. It also reduces overpouring, cuts down waste, and optimizes costs by replacing labour, the report further states.
The company further adds that the robot can easily adjust to any environment making it suitable for a wide range of functions.
In its initial week of operation, ADAM served nearly 500 beverages at the stadium. The robot will permanently stay at the Texas Rangers’ Globe Life Field, located at a concessions bar adjacent to the entrance of Section 111. ADAM’s menu consists of simple cocktails like Lemon Drops and Whiskey Sours as well as a medley of mocktails, the Interesting Engineering article adds.
“ADAM has skyrocketed in popularity over the last few months, after a successful debut of advanced AI features at CES 2024, and we’re excited to continue the momentum with the addition of ADAM to the famed Globe Life Field,” said Matt Casella, President at Richtech Robotics.
“We’re constantly advancing ADAM’s technology to bring exceptional, engaging, and fluid interaction with customers and colleagues across industries, and we look forward to seeing a new audience interact with our leading robot,” the report further quoted Casella.
Published 25 August 2024, 12:06 IST