Major League Baseball stadium tests robot bartender: Report

Texas Rangers’ Major League Baseball stadium is using a humanoid robot called ADAM to serve cocktails, according to a report in Interesting Engineering.

This robot developed by Richtech Roboticsis is the first humanoid to join any major league sports arena. ADAM creates a more efficient workstream so stadium workers can spend their time engaging and creating memorable fan experiences, the report adds.

The report further states that the robot uses advanced AI technology to interact with customers, provide drink recommendations, and adapts to changes in its surroundings.

Combining AI, advanced sensors, and two robotic arms, the humanoid robot effortlessly copies human actions with a high degree of accuracy.