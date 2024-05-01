May 2024: Top smartphones launching in India this month

Google is expected to unveil the Pixel 8a during the upcoming I/O 2024 event on May 14.

It is said to come with a 6.1-inch screen with 90Hz refresh rate, an in-screen fingerprint sensor, 8GB RAM, a dual-camera module--64MP main sensor and 13MP ultrawide angle sensor--with LED flash on the back, a 13MP front camera, and a 5,000mAh mAh battery.

Like the premium Pixel 8 and 8 Pro, the new Pixel 8a is likely to feature a metal-based frame and come with an IP67 rating. It will be able to survive accidental drop in a water body for up to 1 metre (around 3 feet) for close to 30 minutes.

Based on the pricing pattern of previous Pixel A series phones, the upcoming phone is likely to be priced at around Rs 45,000. However, it may cost less if the Pixel 8a is assembled in India.

It should be noted that Google announced to start of local production of Pixel phones in South India in the second quarter (April-June) of 2024. The Pixel 8a may also be manufactured in India.