May 2024: Top smartphones launching in India this month

Vivo V30e series.
Photo Credit: Vivo India
The company has confirmed to unveil the V30e with big upgrades over the predecessor V29e on May 2.
The upcoming Vivo V30e is expected to come with a 6.78-inch full HD+ display, 120Hz refresh rate, and an in-display fingerprint sensor.
It is also said to feature Qualcomm Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 processor, 8GB RAM, 128GB/256GB storage, dual-camera module-- 50MP (with Sony IMX882 sensor) + 8MP ultra-wide camera--with LED flash on the back, a 50MP selfie camera and a 5,500mAh battery.
It will be offered in two colours -- silk blue and velvet blue.
Google Pixel 8.
DH Photo/KVN Rohit
Google is expected to unveil the Pixel 8a during the upcoming I/O 2024 event on May 14.
It is said to come with a 6.1-inch screen with 90Hz refresh rate, an in-screen fingerprint sensor, 8GB RAM, a dual-camera module--64MP main sensor and 13MP ultrawide angle sensor--with LED flash on the back, a 13MP front camera, and a 5,000mAh mAh battery.
Like the premium Pixel 8 and 8 Pro, the new Pixel 8a is likely to feature a metal-based frame and come with an IP67 rating. It will be able to survive accidental drop in a water body for up to 1 metre (around 3 feet) for close to 30 minutes.
Based on the pricing pattern of previous Pixel A series phones, the upcoming phone is likely to be priced at around Rs 45,000. However, it may cost less if the Pixel 8a is assembled in India.
It should be noted that Google announced to start of local production of Pixel phones in South India in the second quarter (April-June) of 2024. The Pixel 8a may also be manufactured in India.
[Representational Image]
In the Picture: Samsung Galaxy F54 5G.
Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit
It is expected to come with a 6.7-inch full HD+ display with a 120Hz refresh rate and an in-display fingerprint sensor.
The Galaxy F55 is said to feature Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 octa-core processor, 8GB RAM, 128GB/256GB storage, Android 14 OS, and a 5,000mAh battery with 45W fast charging capability.
The upcoming Samsung phone is likely to come with a triple-camera module-- the main 50MP sensor with an 8MP ultra-wide angle camera and a 2MP sensor with LED flash on the back. It will also feature a 50MP front camera for selfies and video calling.
[Representational Image]
In the Picture: OnePlus Nord CE 4.
Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit
After launching Nord Core Edition (CE) 4, the company has plans to bring top-end model Nord 4 to India later this month.
OnePlus Nord 4 is said to come with Qualcomm's Snapdragon 7+ Gen 3 octa-core processor and a 5,500mAh battery with 100W fast charging capability.
It is also expected to feature a 50MP dual-camera module with OIS (Optical Image Stabilisation) and LED flash. On the front, it will have a 16MP camera.
HMD Pulse series phones.
Credit: HMD
Just a few days ago, HMD (Human Mobile Device), the makers of Nokia phones, launched its first-ever self-branded Pulse series handsets in Europe and the US.
Now, the company is expected to introduce the Pulse series phones in India later this month.
All three devices- Pulse, Pulse+ and Pulse Pro-- come with the same design language and even most of the features including processor, display and battery capacity are the same, but differ in terms of camera and charging speed.
A notable aspect of the new HMD Pulse series devices is that they come with a removable 5,000mAh battery. This is the company's eco-friendly initiative to allow customers to replace old batteries instead of having to buy a new phone.
The new HMD Pulse series phones feature a 6.65-inch HD+(1612x720p) display with a 90Hz refresh rate, a side-mounted fingerprint sensor and an IP52 water-splash resistant rating.
Under the hood, they come with a 12nm Unisoc T606 octa-core processor, 4GB/6GB RAM (virtually expandable up to 8GB), 128GB storage (expandable up to 256GB) and Android 14 OS. The devices are guaranteed to get two Android OS updates.
