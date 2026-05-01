<p>In April 2026, <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/technology/april-2026-vivo-v70-fe-redmi-note-15-se-oneplus-nord-6-more-3952369">Vivo, Oppo, Infinix, Xiaomi and others</a> launched T5 Pro, V70 FE, F33, F33 Pro series, Redmi A7, A7 Pro, Note 16 Pro and more.</p><p>This month, OnePlus, Oppo, Vivo and others are expected to bring all-new phones in a wide range of price bands in India.</p>.You can now add Aadhaar-verifiable credentials to Google Wallet in India.<p>The company has confirmed to launch the new X300 Ultra and X300 FE on May 6 in India.</p><p>It is said to feature a 6.82-inch AMOLED display and will be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 and a 6,600mAh battery.</p><p>It is expected to feature a triple sensor with ZEISS camera system -main 200MP + 200MP periscope telephoto lens + 50MP ultra-wide lens with LED flash on the back. And, a 50MP camera on the front.</p><p>Vivo is also expected to launch the X300 FE series. It is said to come with a 6.51-inch 1.5K display, Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 5, triple-camera module-- 50MP+50MP+8MP-- with LED flash on the back, a 50MP camera for selfies, video recording and a 6,500mAh battery</p>.Vivo X300 Pro review: Impressive premium camera phone.<p>OnePlus is all geared up to launch the new Nord CE6 and CE6 Lites series on May 7.</p><p>The Nord CE 6 is said to come with Qualcomm Snapdragon 7s Gen 4, a 1.5K AMOLED display with 144Hz, and feature a big 8,000mAh battery with 80W SuperVOOC charging.</p><p>It will have a dual-camera with a main 50MP sensor and a 32MP front camera.</p><p>The Nord CE6 Lite is said to feature a 6.72-inch full HD+ screen with a 144Hz refresh rate, a 7,000mAh battery, a dual-camera module, and an 8MP front camera.</p>.OnePlus Nord 6 Review: Well-rounded premium mid-range phone.<p>After launching the Find X9 and X9 Pro series, Oppo is all geared up to launch two new versions-- Find X9s and X9 Ultra in India this month.</p><p>The company has confirmed that the Find X9 Ultra will feature a new-generation Hasselblad Master Camera System, backed by Oppo’s proprietary LUMO Image Engine.</p><p>The imaging system combines advanced optics with Oppo’s computational imaging technologies to support consistent image quality across a wide range of shooting scenarios.</p><p>The company says that the Find X9 Ultra will support advanced photography to deliver impressive still images and video creation.</p><p>The device is expected to feature two 200MP camera sensors, a 50MP wide camera and a 50MP 10x optical telephoto camera, designed for long-range mobile photography while maintaining image detail. It is said to come with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset.</p><p>The Find X9s will also come with good camera hardware, and support a range of photography and video scenarios, including portraits, landscapes, travel, and social content.</p>.Oppo Find X9 review: Reliable performer with feature-rich camera .<p><em>Get the latest news on new launches, gadget reviews, apps, cybersecurity, and more on personal technology only on <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tag/dh-tech?_ga=2.210580691.73733284.1595225125-1706599323.1592232366">DH Tech</a>.</em></p>