Meta AI gets new generative AI tool 'Imagine me', supports Hindi language

Last month, Meta launched the generative Artificial Intelligence (gen AI) feature Meta AI on WhatsApp, Instagram, Facebook and Messenger apps several regions around the world including India.
Now, the company has announced new gen AI 'Imagine Me' feature that allows users to turn their selfies and photos to creative stickers and fun digital art.
"Have you ever dreamed of being a superhero, a rockstar or a professional athlete? Now, you can see yourself in a whole new light with 'Imagine me' prompts in Meta AI," the company said.
Users can play with 'Imagine me' tool to turn their selfie in to comic-style art or add animation effects, brush painting-like effects and do more.
With the new AI-powered photography tool, can even create personalised stickers to express their emotions in a fun way on messenger apps. The Meta AI-generated images can also be used as Display Picture, as well.
Steps to on how to use Meta AI Imagine Me feature on WhatsApp.
Photo Credit: Meta
To trigger the new feature, users have to just type '@Meta AI imagine me' and then allow the MetaAI chatbot to take selfies in multiple angles through supported apps-- WhatsApp, Instagram, Facebook and Messenger. And, churn out fun creative photos with amazing graphics.
Further, phone users can also editing photos with Meta AI. Users can ask Meta AI to add or remove objects, change them and edit them. Users can alter just the way they want while keeping the rest of the image as it is.
Meta AI's new Imagine Me feature.
Photo Credit: Meta
It should be noted that Meta AI is powered by the Llama 3 (Large Language Model Meta AI 3). It is capable of understanding complex user queries and respond with easy-to-understand real-time information.
Meta AI's latest 'Imagine me' is powered by Emu image synthesis model. The new gen AI-based photography tool is currently avilable as beta in the US only. It will be expanded to other regions including India later this year.
The company also revealed that the Meta AI will now understand Hindi and can respond to queries in the same language. Users can even use Hindi to ask Meta AI to do coding and solve complex mathematic problems.
For now, the Hindi language support is currently available only on WhatsApp. It will be expanded to other apps soon.
Besides Hindi, Meta AI also supports French, German, Italian, Portuguese and Spanish.
Meta has also launched new generation Llama 3.1 with more capabilities on par with OpenAI's latest GPT-4o. It has multi-modal capabalities. It can understand queries in any combination of text, images and audio, and respond with the same mode.
Meta will take some time to roll out the new Meta AI version to the public, as it needs more for testing and seeking feedback from testers to weed out bugs.
Interested readers can try the new Llama 3.1-based Meta AI beta on the official website (here).
Get the latest news on new launches, gadget reviews, apps, cybersecurity, and more on personal technology only on DH Tech