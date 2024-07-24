Meta AI gets new generative AI tool 'Imagine me', supports Hindi language

Last month, Meta launched the generative Artificial Intelligence (gen AI) feature Meta AI on WhatsApp, Instagram, Facebook and Messenger apps several regions around the world including India.

Now, the company has announced new gen AI 'Imagine Me' feature that allows users to turn their selfies and photos to creative stickers and fun digital art.

"Have you ever dreamed of being a superhero, a rockstar or a professional athlete? Now, you can see yourself in a whole new light with 'Imagine me' prompts in Meta AI," the company said.

Users can play with 'Imagine me' tool to turn their selfie in to comic-style art or add animation effects, brush painting-like effects and do more.