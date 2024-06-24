Meta AI: Here's how to use the gen AI chatbot on WhatsApp

Meta on Monday (June 24) began rolling out the Meta AI chatbot feature in WhatsApp, Instagram, Facebook and the Messenger app.
The new Meta AI runs on latest Llama 3 (Large Language Model Meta AI 3). It is capable of understanding complex user queries and respond with easy-to-understand real-time information.
Add to that, users can ask Meta AI to create photos with just text prompts. It should be noted that the Meta AI feature is being released via update and may take a few days to be available on all phones.
Here's how to interact with Meta AI on WhatsApp (on Android/iPhone):
Step 1: Tap the Meta AI icon (blueish colour) at the top of on the Chats tab.
For the first time, it will ask the user to read and accept the terms.
Step 2: Then, select a suggested prompt or type your own query.
Step 2: Tap send or send.
Meta AI can offer step-by-step guide for a food recipe
Here's how to summon Meta AI in group chat:
Step 1: Open WhatsApp >> Select Group chat
Step 2: To summon the chatbot, just type @ in the message field, then tap Meta AI.
Users can ask for any historical facts, weather, step-by-step guide to how to make any popular food item. It is also capable of offering how plan a trip to exotic place.
Met AI Meta comes with Imagine, a text-to-image generation capability. It runs on the Emu image synthesis model. It can help users create almost any creative digital art, fun party invite with just words.
Published 24 June 2024, 10:55 IST