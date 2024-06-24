Meta AI: Here's how to use the gen AI chatbot on WhatsApp

Meta on Monday (June 24) began rolling out the Meta AI chatbot feature in WhatsApp, Instagram, Facebook and the Messenger app.

The new Meta AI runs on latest Llama 3 (Large Language Model Meta AI 3). It is capable of understanding complex user queries and respond with easy-to-understand real-time information.

Add to that, users can ask Meta AI to create photos with just text prompts. It should be noted that the Meta AI feature is being released via update and may take a few days to be available on all phones.