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Hometechnology

Meta announces new range of smart glasses starting at $299

The devices are also the first AI glasses from ‌Meta to launch with Meta AI ‌powered by Muse Spark, the first model ‌out of the company's Superintelligence Labs.
Last Updated : 23 June 2026, 14:27 IST
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Published 23 June 2026, 14:27 IST
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