Meta announces new range of smart glasses starting at $299

<p><a href="https://www.deccanherad.com/tags/meta">Meta Platforms</a> and EssilorLuxottica on Tuesday announced a new range of lower-cost AI smart glasses, building on the success of their Ray-Ban wearable devices.</p>.<p>The new Meta Glasses start at $299, making them far more affordable than the $800 Ray-Ban Display glasseslaunched last year.</p>.<p>The <a href="https://www.deccanherad.com/tags/facebook">Facebook</a> parent has invested billions of dollars in its pursuit of "personal intelligence", betting that advanced gadgets and electronics would bring the benefits of AI to individual users.</p>.<p>Although built in collaboration with Luxottica, the new range of glasses are the first to not be associated with any of the eyewear firm's popular brands such as Ray-Ban or Oakley.</p>.<p>The glasses come in new colors and shapes, including a rectangle look, and a slim oval frame collection designed in partnership with media personality <a href="https://www.deccanherad.com/tags/kylie-jenner">Kylie Jenner</a>.</p>.<p>The devices are also the first AI glasses from Meta to launch with Meta AI powered by Muse Spark, the first model out of the company's Superintelligence Labs.</p>.CRED to raise Rs 8,550 cr from Meta; founder Kunal Shah steps down as CEO to lead WhatsApp.<p>The success of Meta's glasses has spurred other tech companies such as Google and Apple to explore the development of similar devices.</p>.<p>Global smart glass shipments reached 9.6 million units last year, with Meta accounting for about 76.1% of the total, according to the International Data Corporation.</p>.<p>The Meta Glasses announcement comes a week after Snapchat owner Snap launched a pair of augmented-reality glasses at a hefty price of $2,195.</p>.<p>However, Snap's glasses overlay digital content onto a user's real-world view while Meta's glasses allow display for text and AI interaction.</p>