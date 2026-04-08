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Meta begins to roll out Instagram-like 'Username' option on WhatsApp

This new option will allow the user to keep his/her phone number private.
Last Updated : 08 April 2026, 14:23 IST
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WhatsApp gets Username option.

WhatsApp gets Username option.

Credit: WABetaInfo

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Published 08 April 2026, 14:23 IST
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