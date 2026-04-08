<p>It's been <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/technology/whatsapp-to-offer-new-username-option-on-messenger-app-1222061.html">close to two years since Meta began</a> testing the username option for its WhatsApp Messenger.</p><p>Now, it has begun a phased roll-out of the feature worldwide on both Android and iOS versions, <a href="https://wabetainfo.com/whatsapp-is-rolling-out-the-username-feature-on-android-and-ios/">reported</a> WABetaInfo, a WhatsApp community forum.</p><p>Select WhatsApp users are getting the new option Username in the 'profile tab' along with existing options- Name, Phone, and About section of the messenger app.</p>.Meta testing WhatsApp 'Plus’ premium plans with new ringtones and more .<p>This new option will allow the user to keep his/her phone number private.</p><p>Further, during the activation of the username, the subscriber will get a username key, and this will protect the phone number from being exposed.</p>.<p>Only those with the username key will be able to message the user. The latter will decide who can message or call them on WhatsApp. Others who are not in the contact list will not be able to initiate the chat.</p><p>However, it should be noted that the subscriber will be able to get a username only if that particular name is exclusive and not used by any other person on WhatsApp. Also, it will apply to the linked accounts of Instagram and Facebook. Only then will the user be able to register their username on WhatsApp, or else come up with a new, unique name or user ID for the account.</p><p>This is a nice initiative by WhatsApp to improve the privacy of subscribers. It will also bring relief to the company in India as well, as the regulatory agency has asked WhatsApp to SIM-bind all accounts. Now, with the username option, subscribers may get the option to delink the number. Going forward, with just the internet connection, users can talk and message each other on WhatsApp based on username in the contact list.</p><p>This is not set in stone, just speculation. Time will tell if WhatsApp will work like Facebook Messenger without the need for a phone number.</p>.Meta to discontinue end-to-end encryption in Instagram DM soon; your message may not be private anymore.<p><em>Get the latest news on new launches, gadget reviews, apps, cybersecurity, and more on personal technology only on <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tag/dh-tech?_ga=2.210580691.73733284.1595225125-1706599323.1592232366">DH Tech</a>.</em></p>