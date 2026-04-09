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Meta brings a standalone WhatsApp Messenger for CarPlay

The texts and messages sent to WhatsApp will be directly visible on the CarPlay screen, or they can be read out loud.
Last Updated : 09 April 2026, 15:31 IST
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Published 09 April 2026, 15:31 IST
TechnologyTechnology NewsAutomobileWhatsAppDH TechMeta

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