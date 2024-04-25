Meta brings gen AI capabilities to Ray-Ban (2nd Gen) smart glasses

US technology major Meta has announced that it will bring generative Artificial Intelligence (gen AI) features to its latest Ray-Ban smart glasses.
Besides Meta AI support, the company announced hands-free video calling capabilities and new frame options.
Here's how Meta's AI-powered features work on Ray-Ban smart glasses:
Meta AI with Vision: Earlier in the week, the company began testing Meta AI on WhatsApp, and Instagram apps in wider global regions including India. Now, it is bringing gen AI tech to the latest Ray-Ban smart glasses.
The new gen AI chatbot runs on Llama 2 (Large Language Model Meta AI 2) and is capable of understanding complex user queries and responding with easy-to-understand real-time information.
Owners can summon the chatbot with the 'Hey Meta' launch phrase and ask what they’re seeing. The glasses will give helpful answers or suggestions.
Say, a tourist is walking on a street and gets intrigued by a landmark in front of him. He can just say 'Hey Meta' what am I looking at? It will analyse the visuals through the in-built 12MP HD camera and retrieve the required information about the place.
It should be noted that the Ray-Ban smart glasses has to be paired with companion phone for internet connectivity. And, the answers will be streamed through open-ear speakers on the frame near the ear.
Meta AI chatbot can help user with smart answers and information for all voice-based queries instantly.
Photo Credit: Meta
Also, in another instance, if the user is at a restaurant in France and the menu is in French, he can just look at it and ask Meta AI to translate it into English. The latter will do a real-time translation of the menu in English right in front of his eyes.
Hands-free video calling: The new Meta Ray-Ban glasses will get a new update to enable WhatsApp and Facebook Messenger app integration. And, once updated, the owner can make video calls.
Key features of Meta's Ray-Ban smart glasses.
Photo Credit: Meta
This will come in handy while shopping for groceries. If a person is in a store and wants to buy milk but forgot to check with his partner on what brand or type of tomato ketchup to buy, the device owner can instantly make a video call on the Ray-Ban glasses and the person on the other side will have a clear view of the shelf and help the partner get the right item. This hands-free communication is more natural and way better than pointing the phone to the shelf and with the loudspeaker turned on to speak.
Hands-free video calling will soon be enabled on Ray-Ban smart glasses.
Photo Credit: Meta
New frame styles: Meta is bringing a new low bridge option for Headliner frames. It is designed for people whose glasses tend to slide down the nose or sit too low on the face.
There is also a new limited edition frame. Meta in collaboration with Ray-Ban and Scuderia Ferrari has launched a new Scuderia Limited Edition with the trademark red and yellow colourway.
The company will be offering 100 plus different custom frame and lens combinations.
For now, Ray-Ban (2nd Gen) is available in 15 countries including the US, Canada, Australia, and throughout Europe.
The price of the latest Ray-Ban (2nd Gen) starts at $299 (approx. Rs 24,927).
