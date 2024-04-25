Meta brings gen AI capabilities to Ray-Ban (2nd Gen) smart glasses

US technology major Meta has announced that it will bring generative Artificial Intelligence (gen AI) features to its latest Ray-Ban smart glasses.

Besides Meta AI support, the company announced hands-free video calling capabilities and new frame options.

Here's how Meta's AI-powered features work on Ray-Ban smart glasses:

Meta AI with Vision: Earlier in the week, the company began testing Meta AI on WhatsApp, and Instagram apps in wider global regions including India. Now, it is bringing gen AI tech to the latest Ray-Ban smart glasses.

The new gen AI chatbot runs on Llama 2 (Large Language Model Meta AI 2) and is capable of understanding complex user queries and responding with easy-to-understand real-time information.

Owners can summon the chatbot with the 'Hey Meta' launch phrase and ask what they’re seeing. The glasses will give helpful answers or suggestions.