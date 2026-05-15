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Concise summary of key highlights
In one line
Meta introduces 'Incognito chat' mode on WhatsApp for private Meta AI conversations.
Key points
• New privacy feature
Meta launches 'Incognito chat' mode on WhatsApp, allowing users to converse with Meta AI in a fully protected environment.
• Private Processing technology
The feature uses Meta’s Private Processing, a server-based system with Trusted Execution Environments (TEEs) to ensure conversations remain inaccessible to Meta or WhatsApp.
• Temporary and secure chats
Incognito chats are private, temporary, and messages disappear after a set time, preserving end-to-end encryption standards.
• WhatsApp Plus subscription
Meta introduces WhatsApp Plus in select European countries for €2.49 per month, offering premium features like custom themes and pinned chats.
Key statistics
€2.49 (approximately Rs 280)
WhatsApp Plus subscription cost
Processed with AI. Reviewed by DH Digital Team.
Meta brings Incognito chat mode for users to chat with Meta AI on WhatsApp.
Published 15 May 2026, 10:49 IST