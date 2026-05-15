Meta introduces 'Incognito chat' mode on WhatsApp for private Meta AI conversations.

In one line

Key points

• New privacy feature Meta launches 'Incognito chat' mode on WhatsApp, allowing users to converse with Meta AI in a fully protected environment.

• Private Processing technology The feature uses Meta’s Private Processing, a server-based system with Trusted Execution Environments (TEEs) to ensure conversations remain inaccessible to Meta or WhatsApp.

• Temporary and secure chats Incognito chats are private, temporary, and messages disappear after a set time, preserving end-to-end encryption standards.