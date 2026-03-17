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Meta brings new anti-scam features to WhatsApp and Facebook

WhatsApp has been updated with a new algorithm to track patterns, and when it sees any signs, the messenger app will alert users, suggesting a linking request might be suspicious.
Last Updated : 17 March 2026, 12:31 IST
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Facebook's fraud alert feature.

Facebook's fraud alert feature.

Credit: Meta

Facebook's fraud alert.

Facebook's fraud alert.

Credit: Meta

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Published 17 March 2026, 12:31 IST
DH Tech

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