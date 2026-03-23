Instagram brings Tap-to-Pause feature for Reels.

Instagram introduces tap-to-pause for Reels and discontinues end-to-end encryption in DMs by 2026.

In one line

Key points

• Tap-to-pause feature Instagram Reels now allows users to pause videos with a single tap, replacing the previous press-and-hold method. The feature also includes a mute option upon pausing.

• End-to-end encryption removal Meta will discontinue end-to-end encryption in Instagram Direct Messages by May 8, 2026, citing high costs and complexity as reasons for the change.

• User transition support Users will receive pop-up messages to download and transfer photos/videos before the encryption removal takes effect.