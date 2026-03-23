Instagram brings Tap-to-Pause feature for Reels.
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Concise summary of key highlights
In one line
Instagram introduces tap-to-pause for Reels and discontinues end-to-end encryption in DMs by 2026.
Key points
• Tap-to-pause feature
Instagram Reels now allows users to pause videos with a single tap, replacing the previous press-and-hold method. The feature also includes a mute option upon pausing.
• End-to-end encryption removal
Meta will discontinue end-to-end encryption in Instagram Direct Messages by May 8, 2026, citing high costs and complexity as reasons for the change.
• User transition support
Users will receive pop-up messages to download and transfer photos/videos before the encryption removal takes effect.
• Reels' five-year milestone
The tap-to-pause feature arrives nearly five years after Instagram introduced Reels, addressing long-standing user feedback.
Key statistics
Five
Years since Reels introduction
May 8, 2026
End-to-end encryption removal date
Processed with AI. Reviewed by DH Digital Team.
Published 23 March 2026, 13:52 IST