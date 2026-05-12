Meta launches WhatsApp Plus subscription service in select regions with premium features; here's what you can get

<p>After months of testing, Meta has begun rolling out the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/technology/meta-testing-whatsapp-plus-premium-plans-with-new-ringtones-and-more-3925134">WhatsApp Plus subscription plans</a> in a handful of countries.</p><p>For now, it is available as a beta to a select group of people with iPhones in Europe for €2.49 (approximately Rs 280) per month.</p>.WhatsApp testing new 'Business' filter to declutter chat inbox.<p><strong>Here's what you get with the WhatsApp Plus plan:</strong></p><p><strong>1) Premium stickers with special effects</strong></p><p>To explore premium sticker packs:</p><p>Step 1: Go to WhatsApp Settings > Subscriptions > WhatsApp Plus.</p><p>Step 2: Tap Send premium stickers.</p><p>Step 3: Scroll through the sticker collection. Premium stickers include a WhatsApp Plus label after the sticker pack name.</p><p>Tap +. Then, tap Add to my stickers.</p><p><strong>2) Access to unique app themes and icons to personalise how your WhatsApp looks</strong></p><p>To get the new themes and icon packs, follow the steps below:</p><p>Step 1: Go to WhatsApp Settings> Tap Appearance.</p><p>Step 2: Select the item you want to update</p><p>To customise your app colours, tap App theme. And, tap the colour for the theme you want to use.</p><p>And, to select from the collection of premium icon designs, tap the App icon. And, tap the icon you want to use > OK.</p><p><strong>3) Pin up to 20 chats so important conversations stay at the top</strong></p><p>Step 1: The user has to click the chat he/she like to pin, then click Menu (dropdown icon ).</p><p>Step 2: Click Pin chat.</p><p><strong>4) Get access to premium ringtones for your most important contacts</strong></p><p>To get new ringtones, follow the procedure below:</p><p>Step 1:Go to WhatsApp Settings > Subscriptions > WhatsApp Plus.</p><p>Step 2: Tap Get premium ringtones.</p><p>Step 3: Select your new ringtone and tap Save.</p><p><strong>5) Customise chat lists with custom alerts, ringtones and themes</strong></p><p><strong>To customise chat lists</strong></p><p>Step 1: Go to WhatsApp Settings > Subscriptions > WhatsApp Plus.</p><p>Step 2: Tap Customise lists.</p><p>Step 3: Select an existing list or tap New list to create a new one.</p><p>Step 4: If you’re creating a new list, add a name for your list and tap Add people or groups.</p><p><strong>To add premium themes:</strong></p><p>Go to Settings >> Chats >> tap Theme. Select from the selection of professionally designed themes. You can also tap Chat colour, Wallpaper, or Chat font to create your own theme. </p><p>WhatsApp will show you a preview of your new list theme. Tap Set to complete the update.</p><p><strong>To add an alert tone:</strong> </p><p>Step 1: Settings >> Notification >> tap Alert tone >> select your new alert tone and tap Save.</p><p>Add a ringtone: Tap Ringtone. Select your new ringtone. Tap Save.</p><p>Once you’ve subscribed to WhatsApp Plus, tap Chats and swipe down to view your lists.</p><p>Go to WhatsApp Settings > Subscriptions > WhatsApp Plus.</p><p>There is no official word on when Meta plans to expand WhatsApp Plus to the US, India and other markets yet.</p>.WhatsApp: Tutorial on how to recharge prepaid mobile subscriptions on messenger app.<p><em>Get the latest news on new launches, gadget reviews, apps, cybersecurity, and more on personal technology only on <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tag/dh-tech?_ga=2.210580691.73733284.1595225125-1706599323.1592232366">DH Tech</a>.</em></p>