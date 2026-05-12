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Meta launches WhatsApp Plus subscription service in select regions with premium features; here's what you can get

For now, WhatsApp Plus subscription plan is available as a beta to a select group of people with iPhones in Europe.
Last Updated : 12 May 2026, 07:34 IST
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Published 12 May 2026, 07:34 IST
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