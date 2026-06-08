Meta testing view-once privacy option for text messages on WhatsApp

Meta tests 'view once' feature for WhatsApp text messages to enhance privacy and security.

Key points

• View once for texts Meta is extending the 'view once' feature to text messages, allowing users to send sensitive content that can only be viewed once by the recipient.

• Enhanced security Recipients cannot screenshot, screen record, save, or forward 'view once' text messages, preventing misuse or distribution.

• Existing feature expansion The 'view once' option was previously available only for voice notes, images, and videos, and is now being tested for text messages.

• Contacts hub feature WhatsApp is also testing a 'contacts hub' to display active contacts in one place, helping users initiate conversations more easily.