Meta testing view-once privacy option for text messages on WhatsApp

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Meta tests 'view once' feature for WhatsApp text messages to enhance privacy and security.
Key points
• View once for texts
Meta is extending the 'view once' feature to text messages, allowing users to send sensitive content that can only be viewed once by the recipient.
• Enhanced security
Recipients cannot screenshot, screen record, save, or forward 'view once' text messages, preventing misuse or distribution.
• Existing feature expansion
The 'view once' option was previously available only for voice notes, images, and videos, and is now being tested for text messages.
• Contacts hub feature
WhatsApp is also testing a 'contacts hub' to display active contacts in one place, helping users initiate conversations more easily.
• User confidence boost
The new feature aims to allow users to send sensitive messages more confidently to friends, colleagues, and family.
Processed with AI. Reviewed by DH Digital Team.
View Once option for text messages on WhatsApp.
Published 08 June 2026, 17:26 IST