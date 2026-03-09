<p>For the last several weeks, <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/whatsapp-to-implement-cci-order-on-giving-users-choice-on-data-sharing-supreme-court-told-3909047">Meta-owned WhatsApp</a> has been testing a premium 'Plus' subscription plan on its messenger app. It is valuating what new features to offer in the paid version.</p><p>Previous reports indicated that WhatsApp will offer a special package of themes, sticker packs and more.</p>.Soon, you will be able to schedule messages on WhatsApp.<p>Now, WABetaInfo, a community blog, citing the latest WhatsApp beta for <a href="https://wabetainfo.com/whatsapp-beta-for-android-2-26-9-12-whats-new/">Android 2.26.9.9</a>, has revealed that the WhatsApp premium subscription will also offer the option to pin up to 20 chats on the messenger app.</p><p>This will give more control to the users to easily access their favourite chats at the top faster than before.</p><p>Further, WhatsApp premium users will get more ringtones for message notifications and phone calls.</p>.<p>These two are some of the many new features which will be offered to users with a paid subscription plan. </p><p>It has plans to offer more advanced Meta AI tools to generate personalised themes, wallpapers and also edit images and videos.</p><p>In a related development, WhatsApp has begun testing SIM-binding in India</p><p>SIM-binding is a security feature that makes messenger apps work only when a registered SIM is active in the device, or else it will cease to function.</p><p>However, DoT (Department of Telecom) in India is offering one provision, and that is, the online account on devices (like Comptuer) without a SIM will get logged out after six hours of usage. And, users can re-link it by logging in again with the QR code. </p>.WhatsApp begins testing SIM-binding in India; here's why.<p><em>Get the latest news on new launches, gadget reviews, apps, cybersecurity, and more on personal technology only on <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tag/dh-tech?_ga=2.210580691.73733284.1595225125-1706599323.1592232366">DH Tech</a>.</em></p>