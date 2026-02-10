<p>With more than 3 billion active users,<a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/technology/whatsapp-to-bring-optional-subscription-plan-with-premium-features-soon-3884766"> WhatsApp</a> is the most popular messenger app across platforms such as iOS, Windows, and macOS. There are many reasons for people to like WhatsApp, to name a few-- it has a simple, easy-to-understand user interface, disappearing messages, an option to edit sent text and more.</p><p>Now, the Meta-owned company is planning to bring voice and video calling options to the WhatsApp Web version, <a href="https://wabetainfo.com/whatsapp-is-rolling-out-voice-and-video-calls-on-the-web/">reported</a> WABetaInfo, citing the latest WhatsApp beta app version.</p>.Google confirms to bring AirDrop-like QuickShare feature for all non-Pixel Android .<p>Users have long requested this, as it offers the convenience of making a call from WhatsApp on computers without the need to install the application.</p><p>With web cam, users will also be able to make WhatsApp video calls directly from the browser.</p>.<p>Small enterprise owners will find this handy, as they can set up a cost-effective customer care division to handle after-sales services-related calls on a computer.</p><p>In a related development, WhatsApp is testing a new feature that allows users to share their update to a few friends</p><p>The new feature is similar to Instagram's status update, which can notify only close friends.</p><p>WhatsApp will offer the option to create a list of close friends, and the status update will be visible only to the selected people.</p>.Instagram-inspired status updates with just your inner circle on WhatsApp soon!.<p><em>Get the latest news on new launches, gadget reviews, apps, cybersecurity, and more on personal technology only on <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tag/dh-tech?_ga=2.210580691.73733284.1595225125-1706599323.1592232366">DH Tech</a>.</em></p>