<p><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/business/companies/meta-planning-sweeping-layoffs-as-ai-costs-mount-3931433">Meta is all se</a>t to remove end-to-end encryption from Instagram Direct Messages (DM).</p><p>In the revised Instagram FAQ page, Meta has confirmed that it will discontinue the user-privacy-centric feature effective May 8, 2026.</p><p>Apparently, Instagram, which has more than three billion active users globally, has registered a drastic drop in DM feature usage, very abysmal compared to rival platforms such as Snapchat.</p>.WhatsApp to bring optional subscription plan with premium features soon .<p>End-to-end encryption is one of the advanced protective user safety features that promises 100 per cent personal privacy.</p><p>With end-to-end encryption enabled, conversations between the two individuals will be private and cannot be intercepted by any means. Even the government or the company, in this case Meta, which offers a messenger service, can't access it.</p><p>As the deadline gets close (May 8, 2026), Instagram users will begin to see pop-up messages with instructions on how to download photos and videos, and transfer them to their phone or a computer storage.</p>.<p>Meta has advised people to switch to WhatsApp for messaging, texting, and sharing personal details such as photos and videos with less concern, as it is protected with end-to-end encryption.</p><p>In a related development, Instagram, which is facing scrutiny of teen safety, has revealed that it will begin notifying parents if their teenage child repeatedly searches for terms related to suicide or self-harm within a short period.</p><p>With increased use of social media platforms, there has been a surge in phone addiction among adolescents, and research studies have shown that excessive viewing of reels or any similar short video content for hours can cause a sharp decline in cognitive thinking capability in children.</p><p>Instagram has introduced several measures to offer more control to parents to limit the screen time for the kids, but it is falling short in meeting its core objective.</p><p>A few months ago, Australia announced a ban on social media platforms for kids under 16. Even in India, the Karnataka government earlier this month announced it is working on a similar plan in the state.</p> .Social media ban: Meta flags risks in Karnataka's plan for users under-16 .<p><em>Get the latest news on new launches, gadget reviews, apps, cybersecurity, and more on personal technology only on <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tag/dh-tech?_ga=2.210580691.73733284.1595225125-1706599323.1592232366">DH Tech</a>.</em></p>