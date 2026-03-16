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Meta to discontinue end-to-end encryption in Instagram DM soon; your message may not be private anymore

Instagram users will soon begin to see pop-up messages with instructions on how to download photos and videos, and transfer them to their phone or a computer storage.
Last Updated : 16 March 2026, 06:31 IST
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Instagram app on a phone.

Instagram app on a phone.

Picture credit: Pixabay

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Published 16 March 2026, 06:31 IST
TechnologyTechnology NewsWhatsAppInstagramDH TechMetaMessengerencryptionE2EE

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