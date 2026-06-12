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Hometechnology

Meta's Instagram & Facebook recover after brief outage

At the peak of the outage, there ⁠were ⁠more than 113,000 reports of issues with Facebook and around 10,000 reports of issues with Instagram.
Last Updated : 12 June 2026, 16:53 IST
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Published 12 June 2026, 16:53 IST
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