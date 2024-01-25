Microsoft adds two more Indian languages to Translator

New Delhi: Microsoft India on Thursday said it has added two new Indian languages - Chhattisgarhi and Manipuri - in Microsoft Translator.

With the latest move, Microsoft Translator now supports a total of 20 official Indian languages.

These include Assamese, Bengali, Bodo, Dogri, Gujarati, Hindi, Kannada, Kashmiri, Konkani, Maithili, Malayalam, Manipuri, Marathi, Nepali, Odia, Punjabi, Sindhi, Tamil, Telugu, and Urdu, as well as two other vernacular languages - Bhojpuri, and Chhattisgarhi, covering more than 95 per cent of the country's population.