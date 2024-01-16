Microsoft Copilot Pro: Key features you should know

In early 2023, Microsoft introduced the ChatGPT-powered Copilot AI (Artificial Intelligence) chatbot and in the later months, integrated it with Microsoft 365 productivity services.

The company revealed that within the year of launch, the Copilot feature registered five billion chats and people have used the text-to-image feature to create more than 5 billion photos to date.

In January 2024, Microsoft completed a year of launching the AI service and rolled out standalone Copilot apps on Android and iOS platforms.

Now, the Redmond-based company has announced the new Copilot Pro service with even more AI capabilities with the latest advancements.

Here are key features of Microsoft Copilot Pro:

1) With Pro subscription, Microsoft 365 Personal and Family users will be able to make good use of Copilot in Word, Excel, PowerPoint, Outlook, and OneNote across all devices such as PCs, Macs and iPads.

2) With Copilot Pro, subscribers get priority access to the very latest models – starting today with OpenAI’s GPT-4 Turbo.

3) Even during peak times, Copilot Pro with GPT-4 Turbo is guaranteed to deliver faster performance. In the coming months, Microsoft will bring the ability to toggle between models to optimize the experience how he/she chooses.

4) With Copilot Pro, Microsoft will offer enhanced AI image creation with Image Creator from Designer (formerly Bing Image Creator). It will be faster with 100 boosts per day which ensures, the image has minute details and it will also support landscape image format as well.

In India, Microsoft Copilot Pro costs Rs 2,000 per month.