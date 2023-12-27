JOIN US
Hometechnology

Microsoft launches ChatGPT-powered Copilot app for Android phones

Microsoft Copilot, which was available through the Bing search engine, Edge browser, and Microsoft 365 service on computers and smartphones, is now available as a standalone mobile app on the Play Store.
Last Updated 27 December 2023, 13:20 IST

Without any formal announcement, Microsoft has rolled out a standalone Copilot app on Google Play Store.

The new Copilot app comes integrated with OpenAI's ChatGPT and DALL-E 3 image creator tools for free.

Interesting thing about the app is that users can interact with the latest ChatGPT 4.0, which by the way costs more than Rs 1,600 per month with ChatGPT Plus service.

And, with Dall-E support, users can ask the Copilot to churn out creative art with just text prompts. With the new year 2024 coming, users can create digital greeting cards for free.

Copilot can help users to get latest information, help create images, and even write content too.

Credit: Google Play Store

Also, those facing 'writer's block' and not able to come up with fresh new ideas to go on with a fictional novel or book, can ask Copilot for creative plot ideas and get going with the work.

The Copilot can also help with children's homework given during the Christmas festival break.

There is no word on when Microsoft plans to bring the Copilot for iOS.

In a related development, Google is bringing its own Gemini AI update to Bard chatbot to Android phones. It will be made first available on Pixel phones starting with Pixel 8 Pro.

(Published 27 December 2023, 13:20 IST)
