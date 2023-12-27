Microsoft launches ChatGPT-powered Copilot app for Android phones

Without any formal announcement, Microsoft has rolled out a standalone Copilot app on Google Play Store.

The new Copilot app comes integrated with OpenAI's ChatGPT and DALL-E 3 image creator tools for free.

Interesting thing about the app is that users can interact with the latest ChatGPT 4.0, which by the way costs more than Rs 1,600 per month with ChatGPT Plus service.

And, with Dall-E support, users can ask the Copilot to churn out creative art with just text prompts. With the new year 2024 coming, users can create digital greeting cards for free.