Microsoft launches Copilot+ PCs Surface Pro, Laptop in India

Microsoft on Thursday (July 11) launched the much awaited new-generation premium Surface Pro (11th Gen) and Surface Laptop (7th gen) series in India.

They are touted to be the company’s first Copilot+ series computers. The new PCs boast Qualcomm’s latest and the most powerful PC chipsets— Snapdragon X Elite and Snapdragon X Plus.

The new Qualcomn chipset boasts new Neural Processing Unit that can perform more than 48 trillion operations per second. The new devices promise faster and more efficient performance than their predecessors. Also, they can deliver smoother performance on Adobe Creative Cloud, Microsoft 365 and other productivity and creativity apps.

They support on-device generative Artificial Intelligence (gen AI) features such as Co-creator on the Paint app. With this, the Microsoft can generate creative digital artwork with minimal effort. Users can just type text prompts and Surface devices can churn out synthetic photorealistic images.

They can even do live-transcribing on several video formats and virtual conference apps. It can come in handy for people with hearing disability to get closed captions generated on the screen during virtual conferences.

They also support the controversial 'Recall' feature, but it has been delayed indefinitely due to user privacy concern.

For the uninitiated, Recall feature, once turned on, the device will record every action performed on the device. It can help people recall anything including long-forgotten photos, and files without having to search through hundreds of folders on the PC or scroll through thousands of emails. Users just have to say or type a few keywords to pull the long lost file or photo onto the screen.

It can even pull up the URL of the website, the user forgot to bookmark it several weeks ago. It should be noted that computer will set aside a significant amount of SSD storage for the Recall to work efficiently on the device.

Other features of the new Surface Pro include a 13.8-inch PixelSense Flow (2880 x 1920p) display with pixel density of 267 ppi (pixels per inch). The device’s screen comes in LCD and OLED options.

The device is eco-friendly. Its casing is made with a minimum of 72 per cent recycled content, including 100 per cent recycled aluminium alloy and 100 per cent recycled rare earth metals.

It comes with a Quad HD (1440p) front-facing Surface Studio Camera, 2W stereo speakers, dual studio mics, 2 type-c ports, Windows 11 Home OS, 16GB/32GB LPDDR5X RAM and three SSD (4th Gen) storage options-- 256GB/512GB/1TB.