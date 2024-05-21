Microsoft unveils Copilot+ PCs Surface Pro, and Laptop with AI features series

American technology major Microsoft unveiled the new generation of Surface Pro and Laptop series.

Microsoft calls them 'Copilot Plus PCs'. They come with a deeper integration of generative Artificial Intelligence (gen AI) and are touted to be the most powerful and efficient Windows devices to date.

"Copilot Plus PCs provide a quantum leap in computing, with power, performance and breakthrough AI experiences. Debuting with Snapdragon X Elite and Snapdragon X Plus processors, Copilot+ PCs are tuned to deliver optimal processing and response times – and are faster than the latest Macbook Air," said Microsoft.

They boast a new generation Neural Processing Unit that can perform more than 48 trillion operations per second. The new devices promise faster and more efficient performance than their predecessors. Also, they can deliver smoother performance on Adobe Creative Cloud, Microsoft 365 and other productivity and creativity apps.

They support on-device gen AI features such as Cocreator on the Paint app. With this, the PC can generate creative digital artwork with minimal effort. Users can just type text prompts and Surface devices can churn out synthetic photorealistic images.