Microsoft unveils new-generation Surface Pro, Laptop with Snapdragon X2 silicon

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Microsoft launches new Surface Pro and Laptop models powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon X2 silicon with improved performance and battery life.
Key points
• New Snapdragon X2 silicon
Both the Surface Pro and Laptop are powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon X2, delivering up to 53% faster graphics and improved AI workload performance.
• Enhanced display options
The Surface Pro offers an optional OLED display with deeper blacks and higher contrast, while the Surface Laptop includes a 15-inch OLED variant with 262 PPI pixel density.
• Longer battery life
The Surface Pro provides up to 15.5 hours of battery life, whereas the Surface Laptop offers up to 20 hours on the 13.8-inch model and 19 hours on the 15-inch model.
• Premium build and accessories
Both devices feature a 100% recycled aluminium enclosure, with the Surface Laptop available in jade and the Surface Pro supporting a new Flex Keyboard.
• AI optimisation
Microsoft highlights dedicated NPU silicon, optimised Windows integration, and full cloud connectivity for seamless AI workload execution.
Key statistics
15.5 hours
Surface Pro battery life
20 hours
Surface Laptop battery life (13.8-inch)
19 hours
Surface Laptop battery life (15-inch)
53%
Graphics performance improvement (Surface Pro)
58%
Graphics performance improvement (Surface Laptop)
Processed with AI. Reviewed by DH Digital Team.
Microsoft's new Surface Pro.
Microsoft's new Surface Laptop.
Published 18 June 2026, 10:50 IST