Microsoft unveils new-generation Surface Pro, Laptop with Snapdragon X2 silicon

Microsoft launches new Surface Pro and Laptop models powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon X2 silicon with improved performance and battery life.

Key points

• New Snapdragon X2 silicon Both the Surface Pro and Laptop are powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon X2, delivering up to 53% faster graphics and improved AI workload performance.

• Enhanced display options The Surface Pro offers an optional OLED display with deeper blacks and higher contrast, while the Surface Laptop includes a 15-inch OLED variant with 262 PPI pixel density.

• Longer battery life The Surface Pro provides up to 15.5 hours of battery life, whereas the Surface Laptop offers up to 20 hours on the 13.8-inch model and 19 hours on the 15-inch model.

• Premium build and accessories Both devices feature a 100% recycled aluminium enclosure, with the Surface Laptop available in jade and the Surface Pro supporting a new Flex Keyboard.