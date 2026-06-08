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Microsoft unveils special Xbox Series X25 Limited Edition

Microsoft marked Xbox's 25th anniversary with the green translucent Xbox Series X25 Limited Edition, featuring 1TB storage, Zen 2 CPU and RDNA 2 graphics.
Last Updated : 08 June 2026, 10:57 IST
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Quick summary - click for full details
Concise summary of key highlights

Microsoft unveils special Xbox Series X25 Limited Edition

In one line
Microsoft celebrates Xbox’s 25th anniversary with a limited-edition Series X25 console and controller.
Key points
Limited-edition design
The Xbox Series X25 Limited Edition features a Hulk-green translucent design inspired by the original Xbox, with a glowing green 'X' and anniversary branding.
Hardware specifications
The console includes 1TB storage, 16GB GDDR6 RAM, a custom Zen 2 CPU, and a RDNA 2 GPU with 12TFLOPS performance.
Matching controller
The limited-edition controller mirrors the console’s green translucent design, with transparent back casing and classic Xbox branding.
FanFest LA giveaway
Microsoft will distribute free Xbox Series X25 Limited Edition consoles to FanFest LA attendees with official badges later this year.
Release timeline
The console is set for a November store release, with pricing details to be announced at global events.
Key statistics
1 TB
Storage capacity
16GB GDDR6
RAM
12TFLOPS
GPU performance
8 cores
CPU cores
November
Release month
Processed with AI. Reviewed by DH Digital Team.
Xbox Series X25 Wireless Controller Limited Edition.

Xbox Series X25 Wireless Controller Limited Edition.

Credit: Xbox

XBOX Series X25 Limited Edition.

XBOX Series X25 Limited Edition.

Credit: Xbox

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Published 08 June 2026, 10:57 IST
TechnologyTechnology NewsgamingMicrosoftXboxDH Techgaming console

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