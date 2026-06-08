Microsoft unveils special Xbox Series X25 Limited Edition

Microsoft celebrates Xbox’s 25th anniversary with a limited-edition Series X25 console and controller.

In one line

Key points

• Limited-edition design The Xbox Series X25 Limited Edition features a Hulk-green translucent design inspired by the original Xbox, with a glowing green 'X' and anniversary branding.

• Hardware specifications The console includes 1TB storage, 16GB GDDR6 RAM, a custom Zen 2 CPU, and a RDNA 2 GPU with 12TFLOPS performance.

• Matching controller The limited-edition controller mirrors the console’s green translucent design, with transparent back casing and classic Xbox branding.

• FanFest LA giveaway Microsoft will distribute free Xbox Series X25 Limited Edition consoles to FanFest LA attendees with official badges later this year.