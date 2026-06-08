Microsoft unveils special Xbox Series X25 Limited Edition

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Concise summary of key highlights
In one line
Microsoft celebrates Xbox’s 25th anniversary with a limited-edition Series X25 console and controller.
Key points
• Limited-edition design
The Xbox Series X25 Limited Edition features a Hulk-green translucent design inspired by the original Xbox, with a glowing green 'X' and anniversary branding.
• Hardware specifications
The console includes 1TB storage, 16GB GDDR6 RAM, a custom Zen 2 CPU, and a RDNA 2 GPU with 12TFLOPS performance.
• Matching controller
The limited-edition controller mirrors the console’s green translucent design, with transparent back casing and classic Xbox branding.
• FanFest LA giveaway
Microsoft will distribute free Xbox Series X25 Limited Edition consoles to FanFest LA attendees with official badges later this year.
• Release timeline
The console is set for a November store release, with pricing details to be announced at global events.
Key statistics
Processed with AI. Reviewed by DH Digital Team.
Xbox Series X25 Wireless Controller Limited Edition.
XBOX Series X25 Limited Edition.
Published 08 June 2026, 10:57 IST