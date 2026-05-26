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Apple Arcade adds four new games and a Bluey crossover event in June 2024.
Key points
• Four new games debut
Mini Football Legends, My Talking Tom 2+, Coffee Inc 2+, and FreeCell Solitaire: Card Game+ join Apple Arcade on 4 June.
• Bluey crossover event
Limited-time Bluey animated series integration includes obstacle courses, puzzles, and sticker collections across multiple games from 10 June.
• Subscription plans in India
Apple Arcade costs Rs 99/month for individuals (one-month free trial) or Rs 365/month for a family plan covering five members.
• Apple One bundle option
Apple One’s Individual plan (INR 195/month) includes Apple Arcade alongside cloud storage, Apple TV+, and Apple Fitness.
• Free trial for new devices
Purchasers of new iPhones, iPads, Macs, or Apple TVs receive three months of Apple Arcade for free.
Key statistics
Close to 250 titles
Apple Arcade game library size
Rs 99 per month (individual), Rs 365 per month (family)
Indian subscription prices
INR 195 per month
Apple One bundle price
Three months
Free trial duration for new devices
Processed with AI. Reviewed by DH Digital Team.
Published 26 May 2026, 15:29 IST