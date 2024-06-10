Mobile app may predict depression in pregnant women

New Delhi: A mobile app could help predict if a pregnant woman will develop depression in the later stages of pregnancy, according to new research.

By asking women to respond to surveys during their first trimester, researchers identified various risk factors, including sleep quality and food insecurity, for developing depression.

"We can ask people a small set of questions and get a good sense of whether they'll become depressed," said lead author Tamar Krishnamurti, an associate professor of general internal medicine at the University of Pittsburgh, US.

"Strikingly, a lot of risk factors for future depression are things that are modifiable— such as sleep quality, concerns about labour and delivery and, importantly, access to food— meaning that we can and should do something about them," said Krishnamurti.

Identifying women vulnerable to developing depression in the earlier stages of pregnancy could help tailor preventive care and offer support to address underlying causes, the researchers said.