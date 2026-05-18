Quick summary - click for full details
Concise summary of key highlights
In one line
Google expands QuickShare-AirDrop cross-platform file transfer to more Android brands beyond Samsung and Pixel.
Key points
• Cross-platform expansion
QuickShare-AirDrop now supports Xiaomi, OnePlus, Honor, Vivo, and Oppo alongside Samsung and Pixel devices.
• Initial compatibility
Feature launched in late 2025 for Pixel 19 series and iPhones, later expanded to Samsung Galaxy S26 series.
• Device rollout timeline
Additional devices, including Galaxy S25, Z Flip/Fold series, Oppo Find X8, and OnePlus 15, will gain support by end of June.
• File transfer process
Users can wirelessly share files between Android and iPhone via QuickShare and AirDrop settings.
• QR code sharing
Non-compatible Android devices can generate a QR code for instant cloud-based sharing with iOS devices.
Key statistics
Late 2025
Initial launch year
More than 5
Number of supported brands
End of June
Rollout deadline for new devices
Processed with AI. Reviewed by DH Digital Team.
Google launches QuickShare-AirDrop sharing between Android and iPhones
Quick Share_AirDrop settings on Samsung phone.
Published 18 May 2026, 11:45 IST