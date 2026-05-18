Google expands QuickShare-AirDrop cross-platform file transfer to more Android brands beyond Samsung and Pixel.

In one line

Key points

• Cross-platform expansion QuickShare-AirDrop now supports Xiaomi, OnePlus, Honor, Vivo, and Oppo alongside Samsung and Pixel devices.

• Initial compatibility Feature launched in late 2025 for Pixel 19 series and iPhones, later expanded to Samsung Galaxy S26 series.

• Device rollout timeline Additional devices, including Galaxy S25, Z Flip/Fold series, Oppo Find X8, and OnePlus 15, will gain support by end of June.

• File transfer process Users can wirelessly share files between Android and iPhone via QuickShare and AirDrop settings.