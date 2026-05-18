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More Android-branded phones to support QuickShare-AirDrop file transfer feature

QuickShare-AirDrop now supports Xiaomi, OnePlus, Honor, Vivo, and Oppo alongside Samsung and Pixel devices
Last Updated : 18 May 2026, 11:45 IST
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Quick summary - click for full details
Concise summary of key highlights

More Android-branded phones to support cross-platform QuickShare-AirDrop file transfer feature

In one line
Google expands QuickShare-AirDrop cross-platform file transfer to more Android brands beyond Samsung and Pixel.
Key points
Cross-platform expansion
QuickShare-AirDrop now supports Xiaomi, OnePlus, Honor, Vivo, and Oppo alongside Samsung and Pixel devices.
Initial compatibility
Feature launched in late 2025 for Pixel 19 series and iPhones, later expanded to Samsung Galaxy S26 series.
Device rollout timeline
Additional devices, including Galaxy S25, Z Flip/Fold series, Oppo Find X8, and OnePlus 15, will gain support by end of June.
File transfer process
Users can wirelessly share files between Android and iPhone via QuickShare and AirDrop settings.
QR code sharing
Non-compatible Android devices can generate a QR code for instant cloud-based sharing with iOS devices.
Key statistics
Late 2025
Initial launch year
More than 5
Number of supported brands
End of June
Rollout deadline for new devices
Processed with AI. Reviewed by DH Digital Team.
Google launches QuickShare-AirDrop sharing between Android and iPhones

Google launches QuickShare-AirDrop sharing between Android and iPhones

Credit: Google

Quick Share_AirDrop settings on Samsung phone.

Quick Share_AirDrop settings on Samsung phone.

Credit: Samsung

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Published 18 May 2026, 11:45 IST
TechnologyTechnology NewsGoogleAppleDH TechAndroidiPhonesmartphonessmartphoneAirDrop

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