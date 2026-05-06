Motorola announces the launch of its Razr Fold series, a premium foldable Android phone, in India by mid-2026.

In one line

Key points

• First foldable notebook-style phone Motorola unveiled the Razr Fold at MWC 2026 as its first notebook-style foldable phone series, combining a 6.6-inch cover display and an 8.1-inch main screen.

• Premium display specifications Features a 6.6-inch LTPO pOLED cover display (2520x1080p, 165Hz) and an 8.1-inch 2K UTG main display (2484x2232p, 120Hz), both with Gorilla Glass Ceramic 3 protection.

• Powerful hardware and battery Powered by Snapdragon 8 Gen 5, 16GB RAM, 512GB storage, and a 6,000mAh battery with 80W wired and 50W wireless charging, offering 12+ hours of use from 12 minutes of charge.

• Advanced camera system Triple 50MP rear cameras (including a 3X periscope lens and 122-degree ultra-wide) with 8K Dolby Vision video recording and a 32MP selfie camera.