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Motorola announces the launch of its Razr Fold series, a premium foldable Android phone, in India by mid-2026.
Key points
• First foldable notebook-style phone
Motorola unveiled the Razr Fold at MWC 2026 as its first notebook-style foldable phone series, combining a 6.6-inch cover display and an 8.1-inch main screen.
• Premium display specifications
Features a 6.6-inch LTPO pOLED cover display (2520x1080p, 165Hz) and an 8.1-inch 2K UTG main display (2484x2232p, 120Hz), both with Gorilla Glass Ceramic 3 protection.
• Powerful hardware and battery
Powered by Snapdragon 8 Gen 5, 16GB RAM, 512GB storage, and a 6,000mAh battery with 80W wired and 50W wireless charging, offering 12+ hours of use from 12 minutes of charge.
• Advanced camera system
Triple 50MP rear cameras (including a 3X periscope lens and 122-degree ultra-wide) with 8K Dolby Vision video recording and a 32MP selfie camera.
• Premium design and accessories
Available in Pantone Blackened Blue and Lily White, with a durable teardrop hinge and Moto Pen Ultra support for precise input.
Key statistics
6,000 nits
Peak brightness of cover display
6,200 nits
Peak brightness of main display
80W TurboPower
Charging speed (wired)
End of May or early June
Expected launch window
Processed with AI. Reviewed by DH Digital Team.
Published 06 May 2026, 11:23 IST