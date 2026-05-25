<p>After launching the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/technology/motorola-launches-edge-70-pro-with-dual-cameras-in-india-3977477">premium Edge 70 Pro</a> and <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/technology/motorola-razr-fold-premium-foldable-phones-features-india-launch-price-details-4001154">flagship Razr Fold series</a>, Motorola is all geared up to bring the Edge 70 Pro+ in India early next month.</p><p>Motorola is confirmed to bring the Edge 70 Pro+ on June 4 in India. It is touted to come with a feature-rich triple-camera module.</p><p>It is expected to come with a main 50MP sensor (with Sony LYT 710) along with a 50MP periscope telephoto lens with 3.5X optical zoom and up to 50X AI-powered super zoom pro with lossless quality capability.</p>.Google I/O 2026 Highlights: Gemini AI 3.5, Intelligent Eyewear and more .<p>Also, like other Edge series phones, the company is expected to offer Patone certified colour options-- Chicory Coffee (brown wood-like finish), Stormy Sea (twill-inspired texture with grey-green tone), and Zinfande (wine red satin luxe finish).</p><p>On the front, it is said to come with a 6.8-inch 1.5K Quad-Curved 144Hz AMOLED screen with 5,200nit peak brightness.</p>.<p>Inside, it is expected to feature a MediaTek Dimensity 8500 octa-core processor and run Android 16 OS. The company is likely to offer three years of Android OS updates and five years of security patches for protection against cyber threats.</p><p>The device is said to come with a 6,500mAh battery with 90W Turbo Power fast charging capability. </p><p>In a related development, Xiaomi 17T is also scheduled to make its debut in India on the same day, on June 4.</p><p>It is widely reported that the Xiaomi 17T will be available in two variants: 17T and 17T Pro series.</p>.Xiaomi 17T set for global debut next week.<p><em>Get the latest news on new launches, gadget reviews, apps, cybersecurity, and more on personal technology only on <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tag/dh-tech?_ga=2.210580691.73733284.1595225125-1706599323.1592232366">DH Tech</a>.</em></p>