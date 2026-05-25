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Hometechnology

Motorola Edge 70 Pro+ launching soon in India

The upcoming Android mid-range phone is said to come with three Patone certified colour options-- Chicory Coffee (brown wood-like finish), Stormy Sea (twill-inspired texture with grey-green tone), and Zinfande (wine red satin luxe finish).
Last Updated : 25 May 2026, 10:54 IST
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Published 25 May 2026, 10:54 IST
TechnologyTechnology NewsDH TechMotorolasmartphoneAndroid phoneMediaTekMobilePantone

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