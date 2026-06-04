Motorola Edge 70 Pro+ with dual-50MP cameras launched in India

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Motorola launches the Edge 70 Pro+ in India with a 6.8-inch 144Hz AMOLED display and triple 50MP cameras.
Key points
• Premium display specs
The Edge 70 Pro+ features a 6.8-inch 1.5K 10-bit Extreme AMOLED display with a 144Hz refresh rate and up to 5,200 nits peak brightness.
• Robust build and durability
The device is protected by Gorilla Glass 7i, has an IP68+IP69 water-and-dust resistance rating, and meets MIL-STD-810H military-grade durability standards.
• High-performance hardware
Powered by a 4nm MediaTek Dimensity 8500 Extreme CPU, Arm Mali-G720 MC8 GPU, 12GB LPDDR5X RAM, and 256GB UFS 4.1 storage.
• Advanced camera system
The phone includes a triple 50MP camera setup with a periscope telephoto lens, 4K video recording at 60fps, and a 50MP front camera.
• Battery and charging
It is equipped with a 6,500mAh battery supporting 90W TurboCharge fast charging and 15W wireless charging.
Key statistics
144Hz
Display refresh rate
5,200 nits
Peak display brightness
90W TurboCharge
Fast charging capability
Rs 47,999
Device price in India
Processed with AI. Reviewed by DH Digital Team.
Published 04 June 2026, 12:17 IST