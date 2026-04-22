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Motorola launches Edge 70 Pro with dual cameras in India

The new Edge 70 Pro is confirmed to get three years of Android OS updates and five years of security updates up to 2031.
Last Updated : 22 April 2026, 19:00 IST
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Published 22 April 2026, 19:00 IST
TechnologyTechnology NewsDH TechAndroidsmartphonesMotorolasmartphoneAndroid phoneMediaTek

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