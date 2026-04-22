Motorola launches Edge 70 Pro with dual cameras in India

<p>Motorola on Wednesday (April 22) unveiled the new premium mid-range phone Edge 70 Pro in India.</p><p>It sports a 6.8-inch 1.5K (2772 x 1272p) 10-bit Extreme AMOLED display with 144Hz refresh rate, up to 5,200 nits peak brightness.</p><p>It is protected by Corning’s Gorilla Glass 7i shield, comes with IP68 + IP69 rating, and MIL-STD-810H military durability rating. It also features a Type-C port, stereo speakers tuned with Dolby Atmos system, dual-SIM slots and an in-display fingerprint sensor.</p>.Google search app gets Gemini-powered AI Mode in India.<p>Inside, it houses 4nm class 3.4GHz MediaTek Dimensity 8500 Extreme series octal-core processor with Arm Mail-G720 MC8 GPU, 8GB / 12GB LPDDR5X RAM, 256GB UFS 4.1 storage</p><p>Android 16 (3 OS + 5 years security updates) and a 6,500mAh battery with 90W TurboPower fast charging capability.</p><p>Motorola device also features dual-camera module— main 50MP (with LYTIA-710 sensor, f/1.8 aperture, OIS: Optical Image Stabilisation) + 50MP (with 122-degree ultra-wide autofocus camera, macro option, multispectral sensor) with LED flash on the back.</p><p>On the front, it houses 50MP (f/1.9) autofocus camera. Both the front and the back cameras can support 4K video recording up to 60frames per second. </p><p>The device comes in three PANTONE-certified colours— Lily White with marble finish, Tea in a satin luxe finish, and Titan. It is available in two variants— 8GB RAM + 256GB storage and 12GB RAM + 256GB storage— for Rs 38,999 and Rs 41,999, respectively.</p><p><strong>Edge 70 Pro vs the competition</strong></p><p>Motorola phone will be up against Nothing Phone (4a), Samsung Galaxy A37 5G, Redmi Note 15 Pro, OnePlus Nord 6, among others.</p>.OnePlus Nord 6 Review: Well-rounded premium mid-range phone.<p><em>Get the latest news on new launches, gadget reviews, apps, cybersecurity, and more on personal technology only on <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tag/dh-tech?_ga=2.210580691.73733284.1595225125-1706599323.1592232366">DH Tech</a>.</em></p>