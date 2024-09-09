Motorola launches Razr 50 foldable phone in India

In July, Motorola introduced the top-end Razr 50 Ultra in India. Now, the company has released the watered-down version Razr 50 foldable phone.
The standard Razr 50 sports a 3.6-inch (1066 x 1056p) QuickView pOLED LTPO display, bigger than the predecessor Razr 40 series (1.47-inch). It supports a 90Hz refresh rate and comes with Corning's Gorilla Glass Victus shield, side-mounted fingerprint sensor, type-C port, dual-SIM slots, and IPX8 water-resistant certification.
Inside, The new premium Motorola flip phone flaunts a 6.9-inchFlexView full HD+ (2640×1080p) pOLED bendable display, 10-120Hz refresh rate, 10-bit HDR 10+, up to 2,600 nits peak brightness and Dolby Vision.
It also comes with IPX8 water-resistant certification, a side-mounted fingerprint sensor, a type-C port, Dual SIM slots (nano+nano with e-SIM option) and stereo speakers. The frame around the display is made of high-strength series-6000 Aluminium.
It is powered by a 4nm class MediaTek Dimensity 7300X octa-core processor, which can support peak CPU up to 2.5GHz. It also comes integrated with the Mali-G615 MC2 Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), 8GB LPDDR5X RAM (with RAM Boost 3.0), Android 14 OS, 256GB UFS 2.2 storage and a 4,200 mAh battery with 30W TurboPower fast charging and 15W wireless charging.
The new Razr 50 supports Google’s personal AI assistant Gemini. It can help the owner with planning trips or drafting emails and thank-you notes. Beyond regular tasks, it also offers support for brainstorming ideas to improve daily life and provides seamless access to information from Google services like Maps, YouTube, Flights, Gmail, and Drive.
The Razr 50 houses a dual-camera module— main 50MP main camera (with OIS) and a 13MP ultra-wide camera with LED flash on the back. It also features a 32MP (f/2.4) front camera.
The device also supports the latest AI-powered editing tools in Google Photos including AI Magic Editor, AI Magic Eraser, AI Photo Unblur, and more. Additionally, tools include Photomoji, which can transform the favourite photos into personalised emojis and stickers, to make communication on messenger apps more lively and engaging.
With AI Adaptive Stabilization and Intelligent Auto Focus Tracking, users can record stable videos and sharp photos. It also supports AI Magic Compose, AI Magic Canvas, AI Generative Theming and more.
Motorola's latest Razr 50 comes in three colours-- Koala Grey and Beach Sand and Spritz Orange-- in configuration (8GB RAM + 256GB storage) for Rs 64,999. For a limited period, the device can be bought for as low as Rs 49,999. The company is offering discounts and affordable EMI plans.
