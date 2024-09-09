Motorola launches Razr 50 foldable phone in India

In July, Motorola introduced the top-end Razr 50 Ultra in India. Now, the company has released the watered-down version Razr 50 foldable phone.

The standard Razr 50 sports a 3.6-inch (1066 x 1056p) QuickView pOLED LTPO display, bigger than the predecessor Razr 40 series (1.47-inch). It supports a 90Hz refresh rate and comes with Corning's Gorilla Glass Victus shield, side-mounted fingerprint sensor, type-C port, dual-SIM slots, and IPX8 water-resistant certification.

Inside, The new premium Motorola flip phone flaunts a 6.9-inchFlexView full HD+ (2640×1080p) pOLED bendable display, 10-120Hz refresh rate, 10-bit HDR 10+, up to 2,600 nits peak brightness and Dolby Vision.