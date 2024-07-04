Motorola launches Razr 50 Ultra foldable phone in India

Motorola on Thursday (July 4) launched the much-awaited Razr 50 foldable phone series in India.
The new Razr 50 comes in two variants-- a standard Razr 50 and a top-end Razr 50 Ultra. Initially, only the latter model will be available in the sub-continent.
It features a 4-inch (1272×1080 pixels) QuickView pOLED LTPO display, bigger than the predecessor Razr 40 Ultra series (3.6-inch).
Also, it supports variable (1-165Hz) refresh rate and is protected by Corning's Gorilla Glass Victus shield.
When you flip open, the device features a 6.9-inch FlexView full HD+ (2640×1080p) pOLED LTPO foldable display. It also supports 1-165Hz refresh rate, 10-bit HDR 10+, up to 3,000 nits peak brightness, and Dolby Vision.
The device features a side-mounted fingerprint sensor, type-C port, Dual SIM slots (nano+nano with e-SIM option) and stereo speakers.
The Razr50 Ultra comes with several protective features including Corning's Gorilla Glass Victus shield on the display, 6000 series high-strength aluminium frame around the edge, a sturdy hinge at the middle and comes with IPX8 water-resistant certification. It can survive accidental water splashes.
Motorola Razr 50 series.
Photo Credit: Motorola
The new Razr50 Ultra is powered by Qualcomm's 4nm class latest Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 processor, which can clock a peak CPU speed of 3.0Ghz. It comes integrated with Adreno 735 Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), 12GB LPDDR5X RAM, Android 14 OS, 256GB / 512GB UFS 4.0 storage and a 4,000 mAh battery with 44W TurboPower fast charging. It also supports 15W wireless charging support and 5W reverse charging.
Motorola's premium flip phone houses a dual-camera module— a main 50MP camera (with 1/1.95-inch sensor, f/1.79 aperture, OIS: Optical Image Stabilisation), and a 50MP 2x telephoto camera (with 1/1.95-inch sensor, f/2.0), along with LED flash.
Inside, it has a 32MP selfie camera (f/2.4) for video calling.
Motorola's latest phone also supports Google's generative Artificial Intelligence (gen AI) Gemini feature. It can do live audio transcription, summarise notes and do more.
Further, it also boasts a proprietary Moto AI feature. It can assist users in creating custom wallpapers and themes with just text descriptions.
The company has guaranteed to offer at least three years of Android OS updates (up to Android 17) and security software support till 2028.
Motorola's new Razr 50 Ultra comes in three colours-- Midnight Blue, Spring Green and Peach Fuzz (Pantone's Colour of the year 2024). The company is offering the device in one variant (12GB RAM + 512GB storage)-- for Rs 99,999. For a limited time, it can be bought for as low as Rs 89,999 via bank offers.
