Motorola launches Razr 50 Ultra foldable phone in India

Motorola on Thursday (July 4) launched the much-awaited Razr 50 foldable phone series in India.

The new Razr 50 comes in two variants-- a standard Razr 50 and a top-end Razr 50 Ultra. Initially, only the latter model will be available in the sub-continent.

It features a 4-inch (1272×1080 pixels) QuickView pOLED LTPO display, bigger than the predecessor Razr 40 Ultra series (3.6-inch).

Also, it supports variable (1-165Hz) refresh rate and is protected by Corning's Gorilla Glass Victus shield.

When you flip open, the device features a 6.9-inch FlexView full HD+ (2640×1080p) pOLED LTPO foldable display. It also supports 1-165Hz refresh rate, 10-bit HDR 10+, up to 3,000 nits peak brightness, and Dolby Vision.