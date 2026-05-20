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Motorola unveils budget Moto G37 series in India with two variants differing primarily in battery capacity.
Key highlights
• Dual model launch
Motorola introduces the Moto G37 and G37 Power in India, sharing identical designs and most specifications except battery life.
• Display and durability
Both phones feature a 6.7-inch HD+ LCD screen with 120Hz refresh rate, Gorilla Glass 7i, IP64 rating, and MIL-STD 810H certification.
• Performance specs
Powered by MediaTek Dimensity 6400 processor, 4GB/8GB RAM, 64GB/128GB storage, and Android 16 with guaranteed updates to Android 17.
• Camera capabilities
Dual-camera setup with a 50MP main sensor and 8MP front camera, both capable of recording 2K videos at 30fps.
• Battery and pricing
G37 has a 5,200mAh battery with 20W charging, while G37 Power offers 7,000mAh with 30W charging, priced from Rs 13,999 to Rs 18,999.
Key statistics
5,200mAh
Battery capacity (G37)
Processed with AI. Reviewed by DH Digital Team.
Motorola Moto G37 series.
Published 20 May 2026, 13:21 IST