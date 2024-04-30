Motorola Moto G64 review: Decent budget phone with reliable battery life

Couple of weeks ago, Motorola launched the new budget phone Moto G64 in India.

It comes with the new faster MediaTek chipset and improved camera hardware compared to the predecessor. But, it should be noted that the launch price of the new phone is Rs 1,000 less than the Moto G54.

Here are my thoughts on Motorola's latest budget phone.

Design, build quality and display

The new phone retains the design language of its predecessor. It has the familiar rectangular camera module on the top left corner of the back. Also, it has a frosted glass finish. The material is made of glass-like polycarbonate material. It does a fine job of repelling the sweaty fingerprint smudges on the back.