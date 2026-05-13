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Motorola launches ultra-premium Razr Fold series in India

The latest Razr Fold comes in two premium colour variants--Pantone Blackened Blue, featuring a woven diamond piqué-inspired finish and Pantone Lily White, which comes wrapped in a silk-inspired finish with a soft sheen on the back.
Last Updated : 13 May 2026, 09:36 IST
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Motorola Razr Fold.

Motorola Razr Fold.

Credit: Motorola

Quick summary - click for full details
Concise summary of key highlights

Motorola launches ultra-premium Razr Fold series in India

In one line
Motorola launches its first notebook-style foldable phone, the Razr Fold series, in India with premium features and high-end specs.
Key points
Premium display specs
Features a 6.6-inch 6,000 nits LTPO pOLED cover display and an 8.1-inch 6,200 nits 2K UTG main display, both with 165Hz/120Hz refresh rates and Corning Gorilla Glass Ceramic 3 protection.
High-performance hardware
Powered by Snapdragon 8 Gen 5, 16GB RAM, 512GB storage, 6,000mAh battery with 80W wired and 50W wireless charging, and runs Android 16 with seven years of updates.
Advanced camera system
Triple 50MP rear cameras (including 100X Super Zoom Pro and 8K Dolby Vision video recording), 20MP cover selfie, and 32MP main selfie camera with Moto Pen Ultra accessory support.
Limited FIFA World Cup edition
Special FIFA 2026 edition features a textured football-inspired design, 24K gold-plated logo, and costs Rs 1,69,999 for the 16GB RAM + 512GB storage variant.
Key statistics
6,200 nits
Peak display brightness
6,000mAh
Battery capacity
80W TurboPower wired charging
Charging speed
Rs 1,49,999 to Rs 1,69,999
Price range
Processed with AI. Reviewed by DH Digital Team.
Motorola Razr Fold's Cameras.

Motorola Razr Fold's Cameras.

Credit: Motorola

Motorola Razr Fold series.

Motorola Razr Fold series.

Credit: Flipkart

Motorola Razr Fold FIFA World Cup 2026 Edition.

Motorola Razr Fold FIFA World Cup 2026 Edition.

Credit: Motorola

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Published 13 May 2026, 09:36 IST
TechnologyTechnology NewsDH TechAndroidsmartphonesMotorolasmartphonemobile phoneLenovoQualcommSnapdragonfoldable phoneFlipkartAndroid phone

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