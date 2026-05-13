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Motorola launches its first notebook-style foldable phone, the Razr Fold series, in India with premium features and high-end specs.
Key points
• Premium display specs
Features a 6.6-inch 6,000 nits LTPO pOLED cover display and an 8.1-inch 6,200 nits 2K UTG main display, both with 165Hz/120Hz refresh rates and Corning Gorilla Glass Ceramic 3 protection.
• High-performance hardware
Powered by Snapdragon 8 Gen 5, 16GB RAM, 512GB storage, 6,000mAh battery with 80W wired and 50W wireless charging, and runs Android 16 with seven years of updates.
• Advanced camera system
Triple 50MP rear cameras (including 100X Super Zoom Pro and 8K Dolby Vision video recording), 20MP cover selfie, and 32MP main selfie camera with Moto Pen Ultra accessory support.
• Limited FIFA World Cup edition
Special FIFA 2026 edition features a textured football-inspired design, 24K gold-plated logo, and costs Rs 1,69,999 for the 16GB RAM + 512GB storage variant.
Key statistics
6,200 nits
Peak display brightness
80W TurboPower wired charging
Charging speed
Rs 1,49,999 to Rs 1,69,999
Price range
Processed with AI. Reviewed by DH Digital Team.
Motorola Razr Fold's Cameras.
Motorola Razr Fold series.
Motorola Razr Fold FIFA World Cup 2026 Edition.
Published 13 May 2026, 09:36 IST