<p><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/technology/march-2026-top-smartphones-launching-this-month-3917293">Motorola on Friday</a> (March 6) launched the new premium mid-range phone Edge 70 Fusion series in India.</p><p>It sports a 6.78-inch 1.5K (2772 x 1272p) OLED quad curved display, HDR10+, 144Hz refresh rate, offer up to 5200 nits peak brightness.</p><p>It is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 7i shield, IP68+IP69 water-and-dust-resistant rating, MIL STD-810H military grade durability rating and also comes with dual-SIM slots, a Type-C USB port, stereo speakers tuned with the Dolby Atmos system and an in-display fingerprint sensor.</p><p>Under the hood, Motorola phone is powered by a 4nm class 2.5GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 octa-core processor, Adreno 720 GPU, Android 16 OS (with three years of Android OS updates and four years of security patches), 8GB / 12GB RAM, 128GB / 256GB / 512GB storage, and a 7,000mAh battery with 68W charger.</p><p>The device also boasts dual-camera module-- main 50MP (with Sony LYTIA 710 sensor, OIS: Optical Image Stabilisation, f/1.8 aperture) with a 13MP (f/2.2 ultra-wide camera with macro option) with LED flash on the back.</p><p>On the front, it houses a 32MP (f/2.2) camera for selfies and video calling. Both the front and the back cameras can record 4K video.</p><p>Motorola Edge 70 comes in three Pantone-certified colours-- blue surf, country air and silhouette. It is available in three variants-- 8GB RAM + 128GB storage, 8GB RAM + 256GB storage and 12GB RAM + 256GB storage-- for Rs 26,999, Rs 29,999 and Rs 32,999, respectively. For a limited time, the company is offering Rs 2,000, bringing the prices down to Rs 24,999, Rs 27,999 and Rs 30,999, respectively.</p>