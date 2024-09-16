Motorola unveils Edge50 Neo series with triple camera in India

Motorola on Monday (September 16) launched the new premium mid-range phone Edge50 Neo series in India.

It sports a high-quality refined vegan leather-based cover case. It offers a soft and tactile feel when held in hand. It will be available in four Pantone-curated colours—Nautical Blue, Poinciana, Latté, and Grisaille.

Also, the device comes with a MIL-810H military-grade durability rating and IP68 water-and-dust-resistance certification. It can perform in extreme weather conditions and also survive a fall in a water body such as a swimming pool for up to 1.5 metres (approx. five feet) for close to 30 minutes.

Further, the display is protected by Corning's Gorilla Glass 3 series shield for protection against scratches.