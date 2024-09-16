Motorola unveils Edge50 Neo series with triple camera in India

Motorola on Monday (September 16) launched the new premium mid-range phone Edge50 Neo series in India.
It sports a high-quality refined vegan leather-based cover case. It offers a soft and tactile feel when held in hand. It will be available in four Pantone-curated colours—Nautical Blue, Poinciana, Latté, and Grisaille.
Also, the device comes with a MIL-810H military-grade durability rating and IP68 water-and-dust-resistance certification. It can perform in extreme weather conditions and also survive a fall in a water body such as a swimming pool for up to 1.5 metres (approx. five feet) for close to 30 minutes.
Further, the display is protected by Corning's Gorilla Glass 3 series shield for protection against scratches.
On the front, it sports a 6.4-inch 1.5K (1200×2670p) pOLED 120Hz LTPO screen and supports up to 3,000 nits peak brightness. It also features dual SIM slots (nano + nano), a type-c port, stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos audio system and an in-display fingerprint sensor.
Inside, it houses a 4nm class 2.5GHz MediaTek Dimensity 7300 octa-core processor with Mali-G615 MC2 GPU, Android 14 OS (will get five years of Android and security software support) 8GB LPDDR4X RAM, 256GB UFS 2.2 storage and a 4,310mAh battery with 68W Turbo-charging and 15W wireless charging support.
It boasts a triple-camera module-- main 50MP main camera (with Sony LYTIA 700C sensor, f/1.8 aperture, OIS: Optical Image Stabilisation) with 13MP 120-degree ultra-wide camera (also supports macro option) and a 10MP 3x Telephoto camera with LED flash.
On the front, it houses a 32MP (f/2.4) camera. Both the front and rear cameras can record 4K videos.
The new Edge50 Neo series is available in one configuration--8GB RAM + 256GB storage-- for Rs 23,999 on Flipkart and Motorola's e-store and authorised retail outlets in India.
Edge50 Neo vs competition
Motorola's new phone will be competing with the OnePlus Nord CE 4 (review), Redmi Note 13 Pro (review), and Samsung Galaxy M35 series, among others.
Published 16 September 2024