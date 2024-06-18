Motorola unveils Edge50 Ultra with triple camera in India

Motorola on Tuesday (June 18) launched the new premium Edge50 Ultra series phone in India.

The new device sports a premium aluminium frame around the edge of the display. The company is offering the device three variants made of different materials. The Nordic Wood model features a real wood-based back panel. The Forest Grey is said to come with synthetic material that mimics the leather-like attributes in terms of look and feel.

And, the Edge50 Ultra is also available in Peach Fuzz, the Pantone Colour of the year.

The device comes with an IP68 rating, meaning it can survive water pressure for up to a depth of 1.5 metres (around five feet) for close to 30 minutes. Also, it boasts Corning's Gorilla Glass Victus shield to protect the device's display from scratches.