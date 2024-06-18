Motorola unveils Edge50 Ultra with triple camera in India

Motorola on Tuesday (June 18) launched the new premium Edge50 Ultra series phone in India.
The new device sports a premium aluminium frame around the edge of the display. The company is offering the device three variants made of different materials. The Nordic Wood model features a real wood-based back panel. The Forest Grey is said to come with synthetic material that mimics the leather-like attributes in terms of look and feel.
And, the Edge50 Ultra is also available in Peach Fuzz, the Pantone Colour of the year.
The device comes with an IP68 rating, meaning it can survive water pressure for up to a depth of 1.5 metres (around five feet) for close to 30 minutes. Also, it boasts Corning's Gorilla Glass Victus shield to protect the device's display from scratches.
The new Edge50 Ultra also sports a 6.7-inch full HD+ (2712 x 1220p) OLED display with 144Hz refresh rate and supports up to 2500 nits peak brightness. It also features a USB type-C port, dual SIM slots, and an in-display fingerprint sensor.
Motorola Edge50 Ultra series.
It runs Android 14 OS and comes with a 4nm class Qualcomm Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 octa-core processor, Adreno 735 GPU, 12GB LPDDR5X RAM, 512GB UFS 4.0 storage and a 4,500mAh battery with 125W TurboPower charger and supports 50W wireless charging. And, it can also wirelessly reverse charge another device with up to 10W charging speed.
The Edge50 Ultra boasts a triple-camera module-- main50MP (with 1/1.3-inch sensor with f/1.6 aperture, OIS: Optical Image Stabilisation) + 50MP 122-degree ultra-wide autofocus sensor (with 2.5cm macro option, f/2.0) + 64MP 3X portrait telephoto camera (with f/2.4) with LED flash on the back.
On the front, it houses a 50MP autofocus sensor (with f/1.9).
The new Motorola phone boasts generative Artificial Intelligence-powered features such as Magic Canvas, AI-powered Pro-Grade cameras and Smart Connect for a seamless interconnected experience between phones, PCs and tablets.
Motorola is offering the Edge50 Ultra in one variant-- 12GB RAM + 512GB storage-- for Rs 59,999. For a limited time, it will be available for as low as Rs 49,999 via bank cards (ICICI & HDFC) and launch offers.
Edge50 Ultra vs competitors
The new Motorola phone will be up against the OnePlus 12R(review), Nothing Phone 2(review), Google Pixel 8a (review), Pixel 8 (review), Samsung Galaxy S23 (review), and Apple iPhone 14 Plus (review), among others.
Get the latest news on new launches, gadget reviews, apps, cybersecurity, and more on personal technology only on DH Tech.
Published 18 June 2024, 13:25 IST