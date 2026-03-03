<p>After bringing back the retro-hit clamshell Razr phone with a modern flip-style premium phone series, Motorola has unveiled the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/technology/motorola-teases-its-first-notebook-style-premium-phone-razr-fold-3854492">Razr Fold, the company's first-ever pocket notebook-style</a> foldable handset at Mobile World Congress (MWC, March 2-5, 2026), Barcelona.</p><p>The latest Razr Fold comes in two premium colour variants--Pantone Blackened Blue, featuring a woven diamond piqué-inspired finish and Pantone Lily White, which comes wrapped in a silk-inspired finish with a soft sheen on the back.</p><p>The device also boasts of high durable, precision-engineered stainless steel teardrop hinge to hold the display panels, and offers the user to fold the device in laptop mode to type a message or also in tent mode and place the device on a flat surface to view multimedia content hands-free.</p>.From Galaxy S26 Ultra to Apple iPhone Fold: Five smartphones to look forward to in 2026.<p>On the front, it has a 6.6-inch full HD+ (2520 x 1080p) LTPO pOLED cover display with 6,000 nits peak brightness, 10-bit colour depth, 165Hz refresh rate, and when unfurled, it opens up in to wide 8.1-inch 2K (2484 x 2232p) LTPO pOLED-based Ultra Thin Glass (UTG) screen, peak brightness of 6,200nits, and 120Hz refresh rate. Both the display panels are protected by Corning Gorilla Glass Ceramic 3 shield and come with an IP49 water-splash resistant rating and side-mounted fingerprint sensor.</p>.<p>Under the hood, it is powered by Qualcomm's reliable Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 silicon with Adreno A829 GPU and supports 16GB LPDDR5X RAM and 512GB storage. It runs Android 16 OS (with seven years of Android OS updates) and comes with a 6,000mAh cell capacity, the biggest for any foldable phone in the market. It supports 80W TurboPower charging tech. With just 12 minutes of charging, it can deliver more than 12 hours of battery life. It also supports 50W TurboPower wireless charging capability.</p>.<p>On the back, it features a triple-camera module-- main 50MP (with 50MP Sony LYTIA 828) + 50MP periscope telephoto lens (with Sony LYTIA 600 sensor with 3X optical zoom, OIS: Optical Image Stabilisation, 100X Super Zoom Pro) + 50MP 122-degree ultra-wide sensor (also supports Macro Vision, user can get as close as 3.5cm for extreme close-ups shots) with LED flash. It can record 8K videos with cinematic Dolby Vision quality.</p>.<p>It also features a 20MP selfie camera on the cover screen, and inside, it houses a 32MP (with Quad Pixel technology) camera. They can record up to 4K resolution videos.</p><p>Also, it supports the Moto Pen Ultra accessory. It comes with an ultra-fine tip to deliver high precision with pressure sensitivity, tilt detection, low latency, and reliable palm rejection, to ensure every stroke lands exactly where intended.</p>.<p>Users can seamlessly annotate documents, clip and move text or images, capture instant screenshots, and switch pen or brush styles with intuitive control.</p><p>It also supports smart, contextual Quick Toolbar, which offers tools when users need them, while hover support, Quick Clip, Sketch to Image, and Speed Share help users work faster with less hassle. The Moto pen ultra can deliver an all-day battery with the carrying case and supports fast charging.</p>.<p>Given that Motorola's parent company, Lenovo, is one of the major sponsors of the upcoming FIFA 2026 Football Cup, it has showcased a limited-edition Razr Fold.</p><p>It sports a textured, raised-dot pattern inspired by the football's textures and materials, offering tactile handfeel and improved grip. It also features glossy '26' numerical engraving. Centred on the design is the official FIFA World Cup 26 logo in stainless steel with 24K gold plating at the base of the back cover.</p><p>The new Motorola Razr Fold is expected to hit stores in select countries, including Latin America, North America, Europe, the Middle East, and Asia Pacific, starting in Europe, bundled with the Moto Pen Ultra accessory for €1,999 (approx. Rs 2,14,451).</p>.Motorola Signature review: Reliable performer with elegant design, feature-rich camera.<p>Motorola Razr Fold</p><p>The new Android foldable phone will be competiting with Samsung's Galaxy Z Fold7, Vivo Find X series and Apple's iPhone Fold, which is expected to launch later this year.</p>.Samsung Galaxy Z Fold7 review: Ultra-slim foldable phone with incredible power.<p><em>Get the latest news on new launches, gadget reviews, apps, cybersecurity, and more on personal technology only on <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tag/dh-tech?_ga=2.210580691.73733284.1595225125-1706599323.1592232366">DH Tech</a>.</em></p>