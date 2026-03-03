MWC 2026: Xiaomi launches Xiaomi 17, 17 Ultra with Leica camera system

<p><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/business/xiaomi-opens-premium-service-centre-in-bengaluru-to-add-100-more-in-india-next-year-3755491">Xiaomi has unveiled a new line of Xiaomi 17</a> series premium smartphones and Pad 8 tablet series, and is being showcased at the ongoing Mobile World Congress (MWC, March 2-5, 2026) in Barcelona.</p><p>The new device is said to come with two variants-- a standard Xiaomi 17 and a top-end Xiaomi 17 Ultra.</p><p>The regular Xiaomi 17 sports a 6.3-inch 1.5K (2656 x 1220p) M10 12-bit OLED 20:9 LTPO display, 1-120Hz variable refresh rate, up to 3500 nits peak brightness, HDR10+, Dolby Vision, Xiaomi Shield Glass protection and IP68 water-and-dust-resistant rating.</p>.Redmi Pad 2 Pro review: Well-rounded tablet.<p>It supports dual-SIM slots, a USB Type-C port, stereo speakers tuned with Dolby Atmos, four microphones, an infrared sensor and an in-display ultrasonic fingerprint.</p><p>The device is powered by 3nm class Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite octa-core with Adreno 840 GPU, Android 16-based Xiaomi HyperOS 3.0, 12GB LPPDDR5x RAM with 256GB / 512GB UFS 4.1 storage, triple-camera module-- main Leica 50MP camera (with 1/1.31-inch Light Fusion 950 sensor, f/1.67 aperture, Hyper OIS: Optical Image Stabilisation, Leica Summilux lens) + 50MP 102-degree Leica ultra-wide angle lens (with f/2.4) + 50MP Leica 60mm floating telephoto camera ( f/2.0 aperture, OIS, 8K video recording) with LED flash on the back, a 50MP front camera (with f/2.2 aperture, 4K 60 fps video recording) and a 6330mAh Xiaomi Surge battery with 100W HyperCharge and a 50W wireless HyperCharge.</p>.<p>The flagship Xiaomi 17 Ultra sports a 6.9-inch 2K (2608 x 1200p) M10 12-bit OLED LTPO display, 1-120Hz variable refresh rate, up to 3500nits peak brightness, HDR10+, Dolby Vision, Xiaomi Shield Glass 3.0 protection and IP68 water-and-dust-resistant rating.</p><p>It comes with Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset, Adreno 840 GPU, Android 16-based Xiaomi HyperOS 3.0, 16GB LPPDDR5x RAM with 512GB / 1TB UFS 4.1 storage, quad-camera module-- main 50MP Leica camera (with 1-inch Light Fusion 1050L sensor 14EV native dynamic range, f/1.67 ultra-large aperture, 1G+6P Aspherical High-Transparency Lens Group, OIS) + 50MP Leica Ultra Wide Angle camera (with 115-degree ultra-wide viewing angle lens, 5cm super macro, f/2.2 ultra-large aperture) + Leica 200MP 75-100mm telephoto camera (with ƒ/2.39-2.96, OIS, Samsung HPE image sensor, supports 30cm macro photography) + 50MP (, ƒ/2.2, 90-degree FOV, 21mm equivalent focal length) with LED flash, 8K video recording capability, a 50MP front camera with 4K video recording capability at 60 fps and a 6,000mAh battery with 90W wired fast charging and a 50W wireless charging capability.</p>.March 2026: Top smartphones launching this month.<p>To mark the 100th anniversary of Leica in the imaging industry, Xiaomi has unveiled a special edition Leica Leitzphone. It features a durable aluminium-alloy body with a nickel-anodised finish. On the software side, a refreshed Leica-tuned interface offers performance- and artistry-focused imaging that is intuitive and enjoyable for both casual photographers and seasoned professionals.</p>.<p>All the internal specification is same as the 17 Ultra phone, but comes with an innovative Leica Camera Ring. It is a physical dial with a knurling finish that makes it feel just like a real zoom camera in the hand. The phone also introduces Leica Essential mode, which recreates the image quality and photographic style of iconic Leica cameras, including Leica M9 and Leica M3 (with MONOPAN 50 film).</p><p><strong>Xiaomi Pad 8 series</strong></p><p>The new Pad 8 series comes in two variants-- Xiaomi Pad 8 and Pad 8 Pro. They feature identical design language, and even most of the internal hardware are same, but differ in terms of processor, camera and charging speed.</p><p>They feature an 11.2-inch LCD screen with 3200×2136p resolution, 144Hz refresh rate, support HDR10, Dolby Vision, TÜV low blue light, DCI-P3, wet-hand touch, quad speakers tuned with Dolby Atmos, four microphones, Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 5.4, USB-C 3.2 Gen 1 port, infrared sensor and fingerprint sensor.</p>.<p>They run Android 16-based HyperOS, 8GB LPDDR5X / 12GB LPDDR5T, 128GB UFS 3.1 /256GB UFS 4.1, and a 9,200mAh battery. The Pad 8 supports 45W fast charging, and the Pad 8 Pro supports 67W charging speed.</p><p>The standard Pad 8 is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 and the Pad 8 Pro features more powerful Snapdragon 8 Elite.</p><p>The regular Pad 8 features a 13MP main camera on the back and an 8MP front camera. Whereas the Pad 8 Pro houses a 50MP primary camera and a 32MP front camera. They can record up to 4K videos.</p><p>The Xiaomi Pad 8 series comes with an all-new Xiaomi Focus Pen Pro, a premium stylus weighing only 17.5g.¹ It features pressure-sensitive control for precise input, along with intuitive pinch and double-tap gestures for seamless interaction with documents and artwork. This series is also supported by a range of productivity accessories, including Xiaomi Pad 8 / 8 Pro Focus Keyboard, Xiaomi Pad 8 / 8 Pro Keyboard, and Xiaomi Pad 8 / 8 Pro Cover.</p>.<p>Xiaomi 17 comes in four colour options-- alpine pink, black, ice blue and venture green, with 256GB and 512GB storage variants-- prices starting at €999 (approx. Rs 1,06,930).</p><p>Xiaomi 17 Ultra comes in three colour options: black, starlit green and white, with 512GB and 1TB storage variants-- prices starting at €1,499 (around Rs 1,60,448).</p><p>Leica Leitzphone powered by Xiaomi comes in black and 1TB storage for €1,999 (roughly Rs 2,13,967).</p><p>Xiaomi 17 Ultra Photography Kit comes in 3 colour options-- black, purple and white--with prices starting at €99.99 (approx. Rs 10,703).</p><p>Xiaomi 17 Ultra Photography Kit Pro comes in black-- for €199.99 (around Rs 21,406).</p><p>Xiaomi Pad 8 will be available in three colour options: bluem, gray and pine green, with three storage options, prices starting at €449.99 (roughly Rs 41,425).</p><p>Xiaomi Pad 8 Pro will be available in three colour options-- blue, gray pine green, with three configurations, prices starting at €549.99 (approx. Rs 50,631). </p><p>Xiaomi Pad 8 Pro Matte Glass Version will be available in gray option with 12GB RAM + 512GB storage configuration, for €769.99 (around Rs 70,883). </p><p>Xiaomi's new Xiaomi 17 series and Pad 8 series are set to launch in India later this month on March 11.</p>.Redmi Note 15 Pro 5G Review: Solid all-rounder with 200MP camera, big battery.<p><em>Get the latest news on new launches, gadget reviews, apps, cybersecurity, and more on personal technology only on <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tag/dh-tech?_ga=2.210580691.73733284.1595225125-1706599323.1592232366">DH Tech</a>.</em></p>