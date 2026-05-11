National Technology Day: Focus on responsible innovation for inclusive growth

<p>Bengaluru: From banking, retail, life sciences to travel, technology plays a very important role across all sectors. Every year, National Technology Day is celebrated in India on May 11 to commemorate the Pokhran-II nuclear tests. The day also highlights advancements in science and technology. The theme for this year is ‘Responsible Innovation for Inclusive Growth’, which highlights the advancement of indigenous technology and AI for equitable development. </p><p>EdTech company Great Learning in its report said that professionals from non-technical educational backgrounds accounted for 66% of enrolments in its AI programmes in FY26. The findings reflect a growing shift in the country’s upskilling landscape, where professionals across functions are adopting no-code AI tools to enhance productivity and operational efficiency to stay relevant in an AI-driven workplace.</p>. <p>Great Learning has introduced no-code learning tracks across most of its portfolio, including Data Science, Machine Learning, GenAI, and Agentic AI programmes. Arjun Nair, Co-founder, Great Learning said, “National Technology Day reminds us that India’s biggest technology breakthroughs have always been about making technology accessible to more people. AI is no longer limited to technical teams. Today, professionals across functions, whether in finance, healthcare, or supply chain, can use powerful AI tools without needing deep coding expertise. They can automate workflows, generate insights, and improve how their organisations operate simply by understanding what AI can do and how to use it effectively.”</p><p>Right now, the focus should narrow to maximising the value AI brings. As AI evolves into new phases, India’s workforce must keep pace, said Vinay Pradhan, Country Manager & Senior Director, India & South Asia, Udemy.</p><p>Udemy-YouGov research revealed they are still navigating their practical application in specific roles.</p><p>Organisations should meet employees where they are and provide targeted learning experiences that drive their career journeys. No employee, regardless of background or current skill level, should feel detached from these technologies. Instead, learning should be charted so everyone becomes capable of building their own growth path, Pradhan said. They can leverage the power of AI to diagnose employee function, goals, and skill gaps to curate personalised learning journeys. It enables businesses to seamlessly embed learning into the flow of work, continuously adapting based on progress to keep it practical, nimble and relevant to specific roles and business outcomes. It empowers employees to apply new capabilities in real time and grow alongside the business, he added.</p>