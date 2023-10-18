Netflix may soon launch video games based on 'Wednesday', 'Squid Game' and other originals

After success in its original movies and TV shows, Netflix is now set to deliver big in the video gaming industry. Last year, the platform put up a billboard in Los Angeles that read: “Wait, Netflix Has Games?” hinting at its upcoming venture.

In September, Netflix’s co-CEO Greg Peters shared with the investors his vision of venturing into games across all platforms.

“We know we’re not going away…because someday we’re going to be everywhere with games across all devices that we serve," reported The Wall Street Journal.

In an apparent bid to expand its catalogue, in the next few months Netflix is set to introduce its users to games based on hit shows such as Squid Games and Wednesday that the subscribers will be able to play on their mobile devices. The streaming giant is also discussing games based on Extraction and Black Mirror.

People familiar with the matter have also said that Netflix has a plan to release an action-adventure series Grand Theft Auto through a licensing deal.

However, the platform will continue to license its well-known games such as Bloons TD 6 and Classic Solitaire that are currently present in the catalogue.

For now, games are a part of Netflix’s strategy to retain existing users and attract new ones even though it does not generate revenue from its games yet as the platform allows users to download the games from the app at no extra charge.

Games have been downloaded from Netflix “70.5 million times globally as of September 20, up from 30.4 million last September,” reported the publication, noting that this is just a fraction of downloads for game companies like Roblox and Activision.