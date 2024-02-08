New AI model can use human perception to help tune out noisy audio

"What distinguishes this study from others is that we're trying to use perception to train the model to remove unwanted sounds," Williamson said in a statement.

If something about the signal in terms of its quality can be perceived by people, then the model can use that as additional information to learn and better remove noise, the researchers said.

The study focused on improving monaural speech enhancement, or speech that comes from a single audio channel, such as one microphone.

This study trained the new model on two datasets from previous research that involved recordings of people talking. In some cases, there were background noises like TV or music that could obscure the conversations.