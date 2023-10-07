New Instagram feature lets you share stories with multiple audience lists

Users will now be able to share their stories with particular follower groups thanks to a new feature that Instagram is currently testing. Instagram CEO Adam Mosseri announced that the social media site has begun testing the ability to share stories with multiple audience lists.

Presently, there are two ways to share stories on Instagram, either with all of your followers or with a small group of close friends.

The ‘Close Friends’ feature allows users to create a list of select friends with whom they can share stories, but the new feature may provide users greater flexibility over who they choose to share stories with because it allows them to form several lists made up of different people.