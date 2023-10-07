New Instagram feature lets you share stories with multiple audience lists

Users will now be able to share their stories with particular follower groups thanks to a new feature that Instagram is currently testing. Instagram CEO Adam Mosseri announced that the social media site has begun testing the ability to share stories with multiple audience lists.
Presently, there are two ways to share stories on Instagram, either with all of your followers or with a small group of close friends.
The ‘Close Friends’ feature allows users to create a list of select friends with whom they can share stories, but the new feature may provide users greater flexibility over who they choose to share stories with because it allows them to form several lists made up of different people.
"Today, we started testing the ability to share your stories to multiple audience lists. This allows you to share stories to smaller groups and gives you more control over who can see your stories. As someone who uses Close Friends often, I’m pretty excited about being able to create additional lists for the people in my life." Mosseri said on his Instagram broadcast channel.
Multiple audience lists feature.
Credit: Insta/AdamMosseri
Users will be able to create custom lists for particular individuals, such as ‘family’ or ‘college friends’. When viewing Story, users in a list will see a green star icon and the name of the list. You can create multiple lists and share stories with more than one list. The new feature of multiple audience lists is only available in select locations. The instagram CEO did not mention about the maximum number of lists a person can make.
In his broadcast channel on Instagram, Mosseri held a poll asking users if they would like to use the multiple lists feature. Many users voted yes, showing excitement towards the new feature.