<p>In late December 2025, <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/technology/oneplus-15r-pad-go-2-launched-specs-features-india-price-availability-details-3834000">OnePlus unveiled the 15R series</a>, the second variant of the OnePlus 15 series with a Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 chipset and a massive 7,400mAh cell, the biggest battery to date from the company's product portfolio.</p><p>Now, it is ready with the third variant-- OnePlus 15T. The smartphone-maker teased the device on the company's official handle <a href="https://weibo.com/3871046669/Qvg0PDNLY">on Weibo</a> (the Chinese equivalent of X platform).</p><p>It is confirmed to come in three vibrant colours-- pure cocoa (brown), relaxing matcha (green) and healing white chocolate (a monochromatic white).</p><p>Also, the company has used advanced crafting technology for the white model to ensure the frame around the edges of the screen and the back panel feature same colour shade.</p><p>Also, the camera deco on the back, unlike other phones, will not awkwardly protrude. It has crafted in such a way that the protusion is greatly reduced and ensure, it will be able to slip in to the pocket with less hassle.</p> <p>On the front, the company is said to have managed to design the display with ultra-thin 1.1mm bezel uniformly around the edges, to deliver immerssive viewing experience through a 6.32-inch AMOLED screen.</p><p>Under the hood, it is expected to houses Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5, Qualcomm's latest and most powerful chipset for Android phones to date.</p><p>Also, it said to come with an advanced 3D ultrasonic fingerprint sensor and boasts of IP69K, meaning it can survive a drop in fresh water like a swimming pool for close to 1.5 metres (around five feet) deep for up to 30 minutes and also be able to withstand high-pressure water jet for a few seconds.</p><p>More details are expected to be revealed in the coming days, as the device is rumoured to make its debut in China by the end of March.</p>